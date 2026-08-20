Measles-rubella vaccination drive in Lapu-Lapu City suffers low turnout

A young child gets a measles-rubella vaccine as health workers step up immunization efforts during the Cebu Provincial Government’s Serbisyo Caravan in Pinamungajan on Monday, August 17. | CDN Photo/ Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department has observed a low turnout during the first week of its measles-rubella supplemental immunization activity.

Since August 10, the City Health Department has intensified its measles-rubella supplemental immunization, in coordination with the Barangay Health Workers, for children ages 6 months to 4 years old.

However, the office was disappointed by the low turnout of parents who consented to have their children vaccinated.

READ: Why measles-rubella vaccination matters

According to Dr. Nelner Omus, city health officer of Lapu-Lapu City, they are targeting to immunize around 48,856 children from August 10 to September 4.

But in the first week of their immunization campaign, from August 10 to August 15, only 6,378 children were vaccinated, accounting for only 13 percent of their total target.

“We really hope lang gyud unta to get at least 25 percent. So we barely [met] lang yung half of the 25 percent,” Omus said.

Measles cases higher this year

Based on data from the City Health, the city has recorded 23 cases of measles from January to August this year, much higher compared to the 17 cases recorded in the same period last year.

He said that several parents refused to give their children a booster immunization for measles and rubella, despite the house-to-house effort conducted by the BHW’s convincing them regarding the vaccination.

READ: Measles, rubella cases in PH rise 45% — DOH

“Kini atoang gitawag nga fully immunized children, so kaduha siya makadawat og measles (vaccine), una sa 9 months, and then inig 1 year old na, which is MMR na, apil na ang rubella,” she added.

(What we call fully immunized children are the ones who received a series of two measles vaccine shots — one during the ninth month, and then upon turning a year old — which is MMR, including rubbella.)///

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