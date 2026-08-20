Pinamungajan gets P2 million aid for planned public library

Lamac Elementary School in Pinamungajan is set to get a new two-story, four-classroom smart school building and a gymnasium following a usufruct agreement signed August 17, 2026. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A planned public library in Pinamungajan will receive P2 million in funding from the Cebu Provincial Government to expand residents’ access to learning resources.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced the assistance during the Serbisyo Karaban for the 3rd District on August 17, 2026, at the Pinamungajan Auditorium.

The funding will support the municipality of Pinamungajan’s plan to build a multipurpose facility that will include a public library, research center, museum and Municipal Circuit Trial Court.

READ: Many elementary pupils in Cebu cities still struggle to read – data

Resources for residents

Pinamungajan Mayor Glenn Baricuatro said the library will complement the municipality’s plans to establish spaces where residents, particularly young people, can access educational and cultural resources.

“Maghimo mi og usa ka multipurpose building para sa MCTC namo, museum, research center para sa mga kabatan-on, ug library,” he said.

(We will build a multipurpose building for our Municipal Circuit Trial Court, museum, research center for the youth, and library.)

The municipality has already secured P1 million through its Sangguniang Kabataan for the research center, while funds for the museum will come from the local government.

READ: DepEd, DSWD aim to teach 207K students to read in 2025

The mayor said the municipality has identified a site for the facility near its sports hub, passenger bus terminal, and Farmers Training Center.

Construction could start once the library’s design is incorporated into the plans for the research center in Pinamungajan.

READ: Villar pushes 24/7 public libraries for students in major cities

Expanding access to learning

The mayor said the planned library will give young people a dedicated space to access information and develop their reading and learning skills.

“Makadevelop na sa ilang knowledge. Sauna nga wa pang internet, naka-gain ra ba tag knowledge gumikan sa library,” he said.

(It will help develop their knowledge. Back when the internet didn’t exist yet, we gained knowledge through libraries.)

The planned facility will also include modern technology features to support users as they access information and other learning materials.

READ: EXPLAINER: Who ‘struggling readers’ are, why it matters in Cebu

Meanwhile, the Pinamungajan governor said the project complements the provincial government’s “Basa Ta, Cebu” initiative, which seeks to encourage students to read and develop stronger reading habits.

Through the program, the Provincial School Board will fund a mobile library that will be managed by the Provincial Information Office.

The mobile library will visit a school in Cebu once a week, in coordination with local information officers and the Provincial Youth Development Office.

Reading activities will be held during the visits to encourage students to develop an interest in books and reading.

READ: Talisay’s struggling readers: ‘Interventions working,’ Gullas says

The governor said promoting reading has become more important amid the spread of misinformation on social media.

“Hopefully, this will encourage them to read because there is so much misinformation on social media today. What better way to educate and encourage our youth than to read more?” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

READ: Getting a library card at the Cebu City Public Library: What you need to know

Other support for Pinamungajan

The Pinamungajan local government also received P3 million from the provincial government for the municipality’s Charter Day celebration.

The province and the municipality likewise signed a usufruct agreement on August 17 covering land for new facilities at Lamac Elementary School.

READ: Pinamungajan, Cebu highlights products made from coconut fiber

The agreement covers 1,026 square meters of municipal property for the construction, operation and maintenance of a two-storey, four-classroom smart school building and a gymnasium.

Of the total area, 576 square meters will be used for the covered court or gymnasium, while 450 square meters will be allocated for the school building.

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