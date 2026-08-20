Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

“Clarence,” a culinary graduate from Mandaue City, is arrested for threatening to stage a shooting against a major university in Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old culinary graduate was arrested after he threatened on his TikTok livestream to stage a shooting at a private university in Cebu City.

The culinary graduate did this amid the wake of school shootings that hit the country, such as the Ateneo de Zamboanga school shooting.

He was caught after a hot-pursuit operation that ended on Camotes Island, where he fled.

READ: Explainer: What are the penalties for posting shooting or bomb threats online?

Police identified the suspect as a certain “Clarence,” who is a resident of Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City.

He was caught nearly two days after he did a livestream on TikTok where he allegedly issued a threat against a major university in Cebu City. During his livestream, he posted in his comment section that he would allegedly go to the school to fire a gun.

Specifically, the suspect’s comment read: “Mag School Shooting ko ara ugma.” (I will go school shooting there tomorrow.)

READ: Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

A student of the university saw the suspect’s comment and immediately sought assistance from the Parian Police Station and the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Unit to trace the suspect.

The suspect was eventually arrested at Purok Mangga, Barangay Altavista Poro, Camotes Island during a hot pursuit operation, which was conducted by the team of Police Major Jade Campo Sumugat, acting Parian Police Station 1 chief.

The suspect would be facing a complaint for violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

READ: Police see motive in Ateneo de Zamboanga shooter evading security check

As of this posting, the suspect was still being transported here in Cebu City so that he could face the charges filed against him.

Police said that they would file the complaint against the suspect today.

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