Dumanjug mayor lifts school cellphone ban for emergencies

Mayor Gungun Gica/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica has lifted the cellphone ban across schools in the municipality, allowing students to keep their devices for emergencies while maintaining restrictions on classroom use.

The policy change came amid renewed concerns over school safety following the August 18 shooting at a junior high school campus in Zamboanga City.

Gica said the lifting of the ban is intended to keep communication lines open during emergencies while ensuring that student safety remains a priority.

“The reason I banned cellphones was because of our children’s literacy and reading comprehension. But given the circumstances, what’s more important is really their lives,” Gica told reporters in Cebuano.

Despite the lifting of the ban, Gica urged students and teachers to follow guidelines that would prevent mobile phones from disrupting classes.

New rules on cellphone ban

Under the new rules, students may bring their phones to school but cannot use them during instructional hours.

Teachers are encouraged to provide designated storage boxes where students can safely place their phones while classes are ongoing.

READ: Regulate minors’ social media use: Cebu board members to Congress

Students may retrieve their devices after dismissal or access them during class if an emergency requires immediate communication.

“They cannot use them during recess or lunch break; they may only use them in case of an emergency,” Gica said.

Voluntary surrender of firearms

Gica also urged Dumanjug residents with unregistered firearms or expired licenses to surrender the weapons to the Municipal Police Station by 5 p.m. on August 25, 2026.

The mayor said the local government has a list of residents known to possess firearms and will use it to check whether the weapons have been surrendered.

He warned that residents who fail to surrender unlicensed firearms by the deadline could face legal action, including applications for search warrants and the filing of criminal charges.

READ: DepEd Cebu to review Dumanjug’s proposed total cellphone ban in schools

Gica said no charges will be filed against residents who voluntarily surrender their firearms within the given period.

The surrendered firearms will be kept by the police and returned once their owners complete the required registration or license renewal process, he added.

Gica explained that the measure seeks to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of people who could use them to commit crimes, particularly young people.

“Ang mga bata dunay kapasidad makabuhat og dili maayo pinaagi sa armas. Kay dili man na sila makapalit og armas, ang ilang gamiton nga mga armas sa ilang gikanan, silingan, or mangawat sila og armas para gamiton og kimen,” he said.

(Children are capable of committing harmful acts using firearms. Since they cannot legally purchase firearms, they may obtain them from family members or neighbors, or even steal firearms to use in committing crimes.)

READ: Palace on Dumanjug schools’ cellphone ban: Can’t say if reasonable

School security measures

Gica said the recent policies were prompted by concerns over the threat of violence in schools, following the shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University junior high school campus on August 18, which left two students dead.

Gica noted that Dumanjug schools had previously participated in active-shooter drills organized with the Philippine National Police and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

He added that the municipal government will soon issue comprehensive guidelines covering security measures in schools.

READ: DepEd to roll out nationwide active-threat school drill on Aug. 25

READ: School shooting sparks talks on tighter social media use for minors

Gica initially imposed a total cellphone ban in all Dumanjug schools starting June 29, 2026.

The ban was introduced to encourage students to focus on their studies and improve interaction with their classmates.

Apart from the cellphone restriction, Gica further proposed mandatory inspections of students entering schools across the municipality.

The proposal followed the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two students allegedly opened fire inside classrooms.

The Tacloban school shooting killed three students and injured 20 others, including 15 who suffered gunshot wounds.

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