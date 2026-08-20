Viral TikTok post: Be kind to moto-taxi riders; they’re humans, too

Moto-taxi rider Juniel Tamula and his wife with their child. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A TikTok post reminding people to be more understanding toward moto-taxi riders has resonated with netizens.

A commuter shared about her encounter with a rider who continued working despite heavy rain.

Diane Mancesa said the incident happened as she was heading to work when the rain suddenly poured heavily.

“It was raining. Galing akong bahay and suddenly umulan nang malakas. Buti na-accept ni Kuya yung booking ko, kasi ma-late na po ako sa work ko,” Mancesa told CDN Digital.

(I was coming from home when hard rain suddenly fell. Fortunately, he accepted my booking as I was running late for work.)

She said she was grateful that rider Juniel Tamula still accepted her booking despite the weather.

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Apology not needed

Before the ride even began, Mancesa noticed that Juniel repeatedly apologized, seemingly concerned that his soaked raincoat and helmet might inconvenience her.

“Wag po kayong mag-sorry, Kuya,” Mancesa recalled telling him, reminding him that the rain was not his fault.

(There’s no need to apologize.)

However, what stayed with Mancesa was seeing Juniel appear saddened throughout the ride after being spoken to harshly because he was wet from the rain.

“Naawa po talaga ako kay Kuya Juniel. He was sad sa byahe, maybe sobrang sakit ng mga salitang binitawan sa kanya,” she said.

(I was really sad for Kuya Juniel. He was sad throughout the trip. Perhaps he heard really hurtful words.)

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‘They’re people, too’

Mancesa said this was also what prompted her to share the video on TikTok, hoping to remind people that moto-taxi riders are people, too.

“I actually posted the video because I felt the need to remind people that moto-taxi riders are humans, too. They deserve the same respect, kindness, and understanding as anyone else,” she told CDN Digital.

Her post has since drawn reactions from netizens who sympathized with Juniel and shared similar experiences. Some said they could relate because their own fathers work as utility vehicle drivers, while others thanked Mancesa for speaking up for riders.

One netizen reminded others to be mindful of the words they use.

“Words are powerful, kaya sana maging mindful tayo sa mga salitang binibitawan natin,” the commenter wrote.

(Hopefully we will be mindful of the words we utter.)

Another expressed disbelief over how some people treat workers, saying, “Hindi ko talaga maintindihan (I really cannot understand) why some people have to be so cruel.”

Riders join conversation

The story also struck a chord with fellow riders. One Move It rider shared that he, too, had experienced being shouted at and cursed at by passengers simply because his helmet and raincoat were wet.

“Move It rider din kasi ako at isa rin ako sa nasisigawan at minumura dahil basa ang helmet at kapote,” he said.

(I am also a Move It rider and I am one of those who got shouted at because my helmet and coat were wet.)

Meanwhile, another netizen pointed out that people sometimes take out their anger on others who have nothing to do with their problems.

“Kung masama ang loob, magpalipas at huwag mandamay. Wala silang kasalanan at kinalaman sa nangyari,” the netizen wrote.

(If you don’t feel good inside, let it pass and do not hurt others. It’s not their fault and they have nothing to do with what happened.)

Grateful for kindness

The discussion became even more personal when Juniel’s wife joined the comments and identified herself as his spouse.

“Asawa ko yan! Thank you po sa pag-appreciate at pag-unawa,” she wrote, thanking Mancesa for showing her husband kindness.

(That’s my husband! Thank you for appreciating and understanding.)

For Mancesa, the encounter was a reminder that while mistakes and inconveniences can happen, they can always be addressed through a proper conversation.

At the end of the day, she hopes people remember that behind every helmet and raincoat is a person who is also simply trying to make a living.