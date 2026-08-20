Julie Anne pays tribute to ‘Dota o Ako’ singer Vanessa Blanca

CEBU CITY, Philippines–A song that became part of many Filipino gamers’ memories is now being remembered alongside the voice behind it.

Vanessa “Wani” Rangadhol, the former Sugarpop member and one of the singers featured in the popular 2011 song “Dota o Ako,” has died at 30 following an accidental fall at a condominium in Manila on August 19.

According to reports, Wani slipped and fell in the bathroom while getting dressed, suffering a severe traumatic brain injury and internal brain hemorrhage.

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Her companions reportedly called for an ambulance, but after waiting for around 15 minutes, they brought her to the nearest hospital themselves. She later passed away.

Before becoming known for “Dota o Ako,” Wani was part of Sugarpop alongside Julie Anne San Jose, Rita Daniela, Cholo Bismonte, and Enzo Almario. The group was formed through “Popstar Kids” in 2006 and later performed on “SOP.”

Following the news, Singer -actress Julie Anne San Jose took to Instagram Stories to share throwback photos with Wani and mourn the loss of her former groupmate.

“Still can’t believe it. Plano pa naman natin mag-reunion. Sugarpop will never be the same without you,” Julie Anne wrote.

Wani’s family has asked for prayers, understanding, and privacy as they grieve her passing.

With reports from Inquirer.net