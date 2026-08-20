Costly school shooting prank: Man says sorry, regrets online threat

“Clarence,” a culinary graduate from Mandaue City, is arrested for threatening to stage a shooting against a major university in Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was a costly prank for a 20-year-old culinary graduate.

And now he could only look back on what he did with regret as he now faces a possible stint in jail.

“Nadala ra jud ko sa kabuang. Daan pa jud ko sa una nga bugal-bugalon,” said Clarence, who was arrested on August 19 in Camotes Island for threatening online to stage a shooting in a Cebu City university.

(I was just taken in by my being a prankster and for my stupidity. I have since been one who would make fun of or ridicule others.)

READ: Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

Clarence, a Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City resident, fled to Camotes Island when police started looking for him for his online threat.

At past 9 p.m. on Wednesday August 19, Purok Mangga, Barangay Altavista Poro, Camotes Island.

He apologized to those who were alarmed by what he posted online and, for those, who were inconvenienced by what he did.

READ: Explainer: What are the penalties for posting shooting or bomb threats online?

“Pasayloa lang jud ko kay nabuhat naman. Sa akong nabati run, wala jud sa akong intensyon nga mubuhat og ingun ana so wala ra jud moy angay kabalak-an,” he said.

(I apologize for what I did because I have already done it. About what I feel right now, it was never my intention that I would do that so you really had nothing to worry with regards to that.)

“Pasayloa jud ko ninyo, kung unsa may nahitabo sa inyuha, nadelayed ba inyu classes tungod nako,” he said to the students of the school he threatened.

(Forgive me for what happened to you, your classes got delayed because of me.)

READ: Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

He further assured those who were alarmed and were concerned by his post that it was just that — a joke or a prank, saying that he had not even held a firearm in his entire live.

““Wala, wala ko ana, wala jud ko kakupot maskin isa,” he said when asked if he had a gun.

(No, I am not into that. I have not even held one.)

Because of what he did and now the consequences he is facing because of what he did, Clarence tells his fellow youth regretting what he did.

“Natatak na jud sa ako utok nga think before you click lang jud. Sus lisud kaayu og makigsabayan ka,” he said.

“It is now seared in my brain to think before you really click. Because it is really tough if you ride with the trend.)

READ: Police see motive in Ateneo de Zamboanga shooter evading security check

On August 18, Clarence did a livestream on TikTok where he commented that he would stage a shooting against a major university in Cebu City.

His comment on that livestream was: “Mag School Shooting ko ara ugma.” (I will go school shooting there tomorrow.)

He did this with the deadly Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting still fresh in everyone’s mind.

His online school shooting threat was seen by a student of the university, who reported him to the police.

The police then traced and identified him and conducted a hot pursuit operation that ended in his capture in Camotes Island where he fled.

Police said they would file charges against Clarence today for violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

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