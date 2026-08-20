DSWD eyes broader school shooting response beyond trauma care

BROADER RESPONSE. Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visits the wounded students in the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on Aug. 19, 2026. DSWD officials said Thursday (Aug. 20) the department is moving toward a broader response to school violence that combines youth mental health, family intervention, and preventive school safety measures. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is moving toward a broader response to school violence that combines youth mental health, family intervention, and preventive school safety measures following the tragic shooting incidents in Tacloban and Zamboanga City.

DSWD Undersecretary Fatima Dimaporo told the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Thursday that the agency is studying factors that may cut across both incidents – particularly the mental health of young people – while adapting its trauma-informed care approach to the Ateneo de Zamboanga University community.

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“We can see that the underlying common factor is really mental health of youth today,” Dimaporo said.

She said experts will examine possible factors, such as a lack of belonging, isolation, and exposure to violent online spaces, while cautioning that it remains too early to determine what drove the Zamboanga shooting.

Dimaporo said the intervention will not be limited to those directly involved in the incident but will look at the individual, family, school, and wider community.

She also said the DSWD is looking at incorporating its Parent Effectiveness Service into the psychosocial program for the Ateneo community, extending a program originally designed for local government units into a school setting affected by violence.

Zamboanga school shooting response

On the ground, DSWD – Zamboanga Peninsula Director Riduan Hadjimuddin said about 180 members of the Ateneo de Zamboanga community have already received psychosocial support and psychological first aid.

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“Immediately after the incident, we have directed our social workers to immediately organize and get in touch with the Ateneo community to, of course, conduct our psychosocial first aid for not just for the direct victims but, of course, including those affected, from the students up to teachers and their families,” Hadjimuddin said.

He said financial assistance was also provided to a wounded student who remains hospitalized, while DSWD continues coordinating with the school and other agencies for further interventions.

The Zamboanga response is drawing from lessons learned in Tacloban, where rehabilitation efforts have continued for nearly two months.

DSWD – Eastern Visayas Director Grace Subong said children under the agency’s care following the Tacloban shooting continue to receive psychological assessments, psychiatric consultations, medical attention, educational support, and legal assistance.

“For almost two months, they are with the facility of the DSWD,” Subong said.

She said the children are closely supervised by social workers and house parents, undergo daily individual sessions and therapeutic activities, and continue their studies through a partner school.

Support has also expanded to the families of victims, teachers, and other members of the community.

Subong said social workers have been assigned to affected families, while teachers, police officers, prosecutors, doctors, barangay officials, and other frontliners have undergone trauma-informed care and psychological first aid training.

Dimaporo said the government is now looking beyond post-incident rehabilitation toward prevention.

The DSWD Protection Services Bureau, she said, plans to hold a school safety planning workshop with the Department of Education, Department of Justice, and Philippine National Police and orient front-line personnel on child protection laws and their enforcement.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the panel, said the fact that similar incidents occurred in both a public school in Tacloban and a private school in Zamboanga indicates that the problem may extend beyond differences in school resources.

“Lumalampas itong problema natin sa education system, both the private and the public components. Lumalampas siya. Marami pang ibang nag-overlap na dimensions (Our problem goes beyond the education system, both its private and public components. It goes beyond that. There are many other overlapping dimensions),” Hontiveros said.

She said the committee is taking a multi-disciplinary approach to identify the overlapping factors affecting children and develop interventions before another violent incident occurs. (PNA)

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