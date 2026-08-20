Nontshinga ready to silence Bohol crowd in Suganob rematch

Sivenathi Nontshinga during his training in South Africa for his September 12 rematch against Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob | Photo from Sive Special One Nontshinga Facebook page.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion and current No. 2 contender Sivenathi “The One” Nontshinga knows exactly what awaits him when he steps into the ring against Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable on Sept. 12, in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” at the Wisdom School Bohol in Tagbilaran City.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Nontshinga said he expects a hostile crowd. A determined hometown fighter. And a rematch against an opponent he has already beaten.

Yet the former two-time IBF junior flyweight world champion is not approaching the challenge with fear or overconfidence. Instead, Nontshinga is embracing the pressure, seeing his arrival to the Philippines as an opportunity to prove that he can win anywhere.

“I’m very confident — but I’m not overconfident. There’s a difference,” Nontshinga said.

That distinction is important to the South African former world champion. The 27-year-old Nontshinga defeated Suganob by unanimous decision in their first meeting in 2023, dropping the Boholano stalwart along the way. But he is not treating that victory as a guarantee of another easy night.

Leading up to the Nontshinga-Suganob rematch

Suganob has since rebuilt himself with five consecutive victories, beating big names in the process and winning the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title.

Suganob has earned his way back into the world title contention scene and set up a rematch that will be fought in his home soil, while Nontshinga is aware of these circumstances have already changed.

Nontshinga now has 14 wins with 11 knockouts and two defeats. He is coming off a bounce-back win over Sunday Kiwale in South Africa in November last year, roughly a year after he lost the world title top Masamichi Yabuki in Aichi, Japan.

Meanwhile, Suganob is on a five-fight winning streak since absorbing his only loss to Nontshinga in 2023. He has an 18–1 slate with seven knockouts.

“The first fight showed me that I can beat him. The rematch is about proving I can do it again in his country, in front of his people, under completely different circumstances,” he said.

That is precisely what excites Nontshinga about their rematch. He could have viewed fighting outside South Africa as a disadvantage. Instead, he sees it as a chance to strengthen his legacy.

“Regie Suganob is the man I beat when I was world champion in 2023. Now, three years later, he has rebuilt himself, and I’m facing him again — but this time in his own home of Bohol,” said Nontshinga.

“Also This fight gives me the opportunity to prove that I have evolved — not just physically, but mentally. I said I’m coming back wiser, hungrier, and more vicious, and I mean that.”

Nontshinga has experience fighting away from home, pointing to his two world-title victories in Mexico against Hector Flores Calixto in 2022 and against Adrian Curiel in 2024 as evidence that he does not need a friendly crowd to perform at his best.

“I’ve fought outside South Africa before. I won my first world title in Mexico. I went back to Mexico and reclaimed my world title. I’ve been in hostile territory before,” he said.

“So I don’t see Bohol as something to fear. Actually, I see it as an opportunity.”

He also acknowledged that Suganob is not the same fighter he faced three years ago.

“He has won his last five fights since our first meeting, so I know I’m facing a much more experienced and confident fighter now,” Nontshinga said.

He also strongly believes he has changed, too. Since their first fight, he has won another world title, suffered a defeat, and rebuilt himself. Those experiences, he said, have made him a more mature fighter both physically and mentally.

“I’m not the same fighter you faced in 2023 either,” Nontshinga said. “I’ve been through more. I’ve won another world title. I’ve lost. I’ve rebuilt myself. I’ve learned things about myself that only boxing could teach me.”

That experience evolved Nontshinga into a more matured but confident contender. He even acknowledged the Boholano crowd to overwhelmingly support Suganob. He simply does not believe that will matter once the bell rings.

READ: Regie Suganob calls on Boholanos for support in world title eliminator rematch

“What the fans believe doesn’t determine what happens when that bell rings,” Nontshinga said. “Regie and I are the only two men who can decide that.”

In fact, he welcomes the possibility of having the entire venue against him.

“If everyone in the building believes Regie is going to beat me, that’s even better,” he said. “Because when you silence a hostile crowd, they remember you.”

For Nontshinga, that is the point of accepting the challenge. He does not want to merely defeat Suganob again. He wants to do it under conditions that leave no room for excuses.

“I’m not going to the Philippines to survive somebody else’s homecoming. I’m going there to take my position back,” Nontshinga said.

“And if I become the mandatory challenger for the IBF world title by beating him in his own backyard, then that victory means even more to me.”

He knows Suganob has earned this rematch. He knows the Filipino has improved. And he knows that fighting in Bohol will present a completely different atmosphere from their first encounter in South Africa.

READ: Manny Pacquiao thrills Filipino fans at Illinois meet-and-greet

Still, Nontshinga is choosing to walk directly into it.

“I’m coming to Bohol with respect — but I’m not coming for a holiday,” he said.

“You wanted me in your backyard. You got me.”

For the former champion, Sept. 12 is more than another chapter in his rivalry with Suganob.

It is a chance to make a statement about the kind of fighter he believes he has become.

“I want to prove that Sivenathi Nontshinga doesn’t need home advantage to win,” he said.

“I don’t need the crowd behind me. I don’t need the judges to know me. I need my preparation, my discipline, my boxing IQ, and my heart.”

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