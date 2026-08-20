Amid school violence, Tagle urges families to raise kids with compassion

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (File photo)

MANILA – Cardinal Tagle on Wednesday called on families, particularly parents and grandparents, to raise children with compassion in the wake of Tuesday’s fatal shooting incident inside a school in Zamboanga City.

The prelate also called on them to reflect on how values are formed at home.

“For grandparents and parents, please show children a heart that is humane,” Tagle said in his homily during a Mass at the Parish Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City.

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The cardinal noted how families can be physically together but emotionally distant when attention is fixed on electronic gadgets instead of each other.

He added that video games and artificial intelligence (AI) should not shape children’s mindset and actions.

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“AI has no heart, games have no heart. Only human beings have hearts,” Tagle said.

The pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization of the Vatican also called on families to examine what “heart” guides their words and actions.

“Before we speak, before we act, let us ask: What kind of heart is urging me to do this?” he said.

READ: Bohol tightens school security after Zamboanga City shooting

The appeal came a day after a fatal shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University, killing two students, including the shooter himself. (PNA)

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