PBA’s Manaytay proud as hometown Roxas hosts first int’l tournament

The organizing team of the Roxas City Invitational Basketball Tournament 2026 headed by Mayor Ronnie Dadivas (in black shirt, middle) pose for a group photo to signify their readiness for the week-long international tournament. | Ronnie Dadivas photo

ROXAS CITY, Philippines — A proud son of Roxas City, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Christian Manaytay of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters is thrilled to see his hometown take center stage as it hosts its first international basketball tournament.

The Roxas City Invitational Basketball Tournament 2026 tips off Friday, Aug. 21, at the Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center. It will bring together five teams from the Philippines and Australia for a six-day basketball showcase backed by Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas.

For Manaytay, the tournament represents more than just another basketball competition. He believes it provides local players and coaches with a rare opportunity to experience and learn from high-level basketball.

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“I think it’s a good opportunity for our city or province to experience a high-level basketball tournament,” Manaytay said.

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Before playing in the big leagues in Manila, Manaytay built his name with the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles in his high school basketball career.

Now, he hopes the presence of established collegiate teams and an Australian squad will inspire aspiring basketball players in Roxas City and the rest of Capiz to dream bigger and train harder.

Manaytay also pointed out that the tournament can benefit local coaches, who can learn from the visiting teams and gain insights into player development.

Beyond its impact on the basketball community, Manaytay said that the tournament will also give local residents something to look forward to.

Basketball tournament’s impact

“It will also help our coaches learn from the best kung ano yung kailangan (about what’s needed) to help player development. And lastly, it will give our people excitement and enjoyment,” he said.

Manaytay, who grew up in Roxas City, said he is particularly proud to see the city host an event of this magnitude, recalling that similar tournaments were not available in his hometown when he was younger.

“I’m very proud kasi dati wala naman ganyan (we didn’t have events like this before),” Manaytay said. “I’m very thankful kay Mayor and sa organizers na they thought about this kind of tournament.”

The PBA player hopes the tournament will eventually inspire young players from Roxas City to follow in the footsteps of those competing at the event and pursue opportunities with major collegiate programs and professional teams.

Roxas City tournament lineup

“It will not just help put more excitement to our city but make the players dream big and hopefully one day isa na din sila sa mga naglalaro (they’ll play) for big schools or as professionals,” Manaytay added.

The tip-off tomorrow features the University of Perpetual Help Altas of the NCAA against the Universal Athlete Centre-Keysborough of Australia at 6 p.m. The main game features the all-UAAP showdown between the De La Salle Green Archers against the Adamson University Soaring Falcons at 8 p.m.

Day 2 on Saturday will have three games. At 10 a.m., The Altas take on another Aussie team, the Brian Kerle Basketball Academy, followed by UAC against the Green Archers at 5 p.m. Brian Kerle will face Adamson at 7 p.m.

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