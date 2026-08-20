For safer Mandaue schools, stronger student mental health envisioned

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MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Aside from strengthening security measures in schools, the Mandaue City Government is also strengthening mental health support for students, with officials emphasizing early intervention, stronger parental involvement, and accessible psychological services.

The city government, led by Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, held a meeting on Wednesday afternoon with the Department of Education-Mandaue, Mandaue City Police Office, City Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (Samhso) and other concerned offices to discuss school safety and the well-being of students.

Lawyer Riczen Gingoyon, executive secretary to Mayor Ouano said the meeting included discussions on mental health, particularly the importance of recognizing changes in students’ behavior that may indicate they need help.

These include suddenly becoming withdrawn, losing interest in activities they previously enjoyed, and noticeable changes in mood or personality, Gingoyon said in an interview on Thursday, August 20.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to pay closer attention to behavioral changes and check on students who may be experiencing emotional or psychological difficulties.

READ: Mandaue City to install metal detectors in major schools

More psychometricians

To strengthen mental health services, Ouano approved the hiring of three more psychometricians who will help address cases involving depression and other mental health concerns among students and residents.

Gingoyon said the city is also considering a clustering system for schools to make psychological services more accessible.

Mandaue has 48 public schools, while the number reaches 89 when private schools are included, making the deployment of mental health personnel a challenge.

Under the proposed approach, psychometricians may be assigned to groups of schools to provide support to more students.

READ: Mandaue City police tighten school security after recent shootings

Hotline, seminars

Samhso is set to launch a dedicated mental health hotline in September to provide channel for residents seeking mental health assistance.

“Naay uban nga naay guidance counselors sa public schools. Karon mao na, atoang Samhso maglaunch sa hotline this September nangayo sila og additional three psychometrians kay mao man sad mo-cater pod especially sa kani nga cases depression and bata nga in-trouble, ni-okay si mayor to provide to really address these issues,” Gingoyon said.

(There are guidance counselors in some public schools. Samhso is launching a hotline this September. They ask for three psychometricians who will help serve the depressed and children in trouble. The mayor has approved, to address the issues.)

Edgar Espina, administrative officer of DepEd-Mandaue, said plans are also being considered to conduct seminars for parents and include discussions on good parenting and how to handle children’s concerns during parents’ general assemblies and school activities.

Espina stressed that parents and teachers share the same goal of helping children succeed and become responsible members of society. He said proper guidance begins at home, while teachers also play an important role in supporting and guiding students in school.

“Parents are a child’s first teachers. Before the world teaches them what to know, parents teach them what is right, what is good, and how to become a person of integrity,” Espina said.

Security equipment

Alongside the mental health initiatives, the city is also fast-tracking the purchase of seven walk-through metal detectors and 50 handheld or portable detectors for schools.

Police visibility, which has been in place since 2025 during student arrival and dismissal, has also been expanded for lunchtime and nighttime, particularly in schools with night classes.

The city is also strengthening communication between schools and the police through dedicated mobile phones connected to the police command center for live monitoring and reporting.

Gingoyon said 24 of the 89 schools currently have dedicated mobile phones that allow police to monitor and communicate with schools 24/7, while other schools are working to secure their own devices.

The city government said the measures are intended to provide students with both a safer school environment and stronger support at home, recognizing that protecting children requires attention not only to their physical safety but also to their mental and emotional well-being.

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