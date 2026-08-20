Why August 21 is a holiday in the Philippines

Graphics in remembrance of the assassination of opposition leader and former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., who was killed in the airport that now bears his name on Aug. 21, 1983. | Courtesy of the August Twenty-One Movement

CEBU, Philippines — August 21 is observed as a special non-working holiday in the Philippines every year to commemorate the death of former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., one of the country’s most prominent opposition figures during the dictatorship of former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In 2026, Ninoy Aquino Day falls on Friday, August 21, giving Filipinos a three-day weekend through Aug. 23. The date is included in the official list of special non-working days for 2026 under Proclamation No. 1006 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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Why is Aug. 21 significant?

Aquino was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1983, at the Manila International Airport, now named the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, shortly after returning to the Philippines following about three years of exile in the United States.

His killing triggered widespread public outrage and intensified opposition to the Marcos dictatorship. The growing movement eventually culminated in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, which ended Marcos Sr.’s rule.

When did it become a holiday?

Ninoy Aquino Day was established as a holiday under Philippine law to remember Aquino and his role in Philippine history.

According to Republic Act No. 9256, enacted Feb. 25, 2004 during the presidency of Gloria Arroyo, August 21 of each year is “the Ninoy Aquino Day which shall be a national nonworking holiday.”

The date has occasionally been moved by presidential proclamation. In 2024, for example, Marcos moved the observance from August 21 to August 23 to create a longer weekend and promote domestic tourism. The move drew criticism from historians, activists and supporters of the Aquino family.

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For 2026, Proclamation No. 1006 lists August 21 as Ninoy Aquino Day, classified as a special non-working day. It is separate from National Heroes Day, which will be observed on August 31 this year as a regular holiday.

For 2026, however, the holiday has been restored its traditional date of August 21.

What kind of holiday is August 21?

Ninoy Aquino Day is a special non-working holiday, rather than a regular holiday.

Under Department of Labor and Employment rules, the general “no work, no pay” principle applies to employees who do not report for work on a special non-working holiday, unless their company policy or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

Employees who work on August 21 are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Different rates apply when the holiday falls on an employee’s rest day or when overtime is rendered.

Why Ninoy Aquino Day remains significant

More than four decades after Aquino’s assassination, Aug. 21 remains a date associated with one of the most consequential political events in modern Philippine history.

His assassination galvanized opposition to the Marcos dictatorship and became one of the events that helped spark the movement leading to the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution./with a report from Jason A. Baguia

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