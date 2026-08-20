Duterte ICC case: 6,909 evidence items disclosed ahead of trial

Rodrigo Duterte at the ICC —ICC PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors handling the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte have handed over nearly 7,000 evidence items to his defense team during the first seven months of the year, significantly bolstering the case files ahead of the International Criminal Court (ICC) trial in November.

Based on the prosecution’s records from January 7 through July 31, a total of 6,909 evidence items were turned over to Duterte’s defense team, with the majority made available for legal scrutiny.

Of this number, 4,573 are categorized as “Rule 77 evidence,” which is tangible evidence that the defense could inspect; 2,279 are “incriminating,” and the remaining 57 are “potentially exonerating.”

READ: ICC prosecutor hands over 1,300 pieces of evidence against Duterte

Among the items under Rule 77 of the ICC’s Rules of Procedure and Evidence are materials for the preparation of the defense and “contextual elements,” or background information on the case.

Evidence vs Duterte

Incriminating evidence, or that which could pin Duterte down for allegedly masterminding the “common plan,” or what is more commonly known as the war on drugs he waged, includes evidence relevant to the murder of individuals in barangay-level operations, high-value targets, and those involving the Davao Death Squad (DDS). The DDS is the notorious group allegedly formed by Duterte with hired goons and police to execute his merciless anti-narcotics policy.

Meanwhile, potentially exonerating items of evidence include information “that could undermine the credibility of a witness” and another set of information that “suggests a line of defense.”

READ: ‘181 items’: ICC prosecutor’s body of evidence vs Duterte

The latest batch of evidence adds to the earlier materials handed over by the prosecution to the defense since Duterte was arrested and formally charged with crimes against humanity involving murder in The Hague in March last year.

On March 28 last year, the prosecution submitted 181 items to Duterte’s camp, equivalent to almost 3,000 pages of evidence. A month later, 421 pieces of documentary evidence and nearly 16 hours of audio and video files were disclosed to the defense.

This was followed by at least 1,303 pieces of evidence provided to the defense from July to December last year. /dl

READ: In Duterte case, ICC warns parties over media comments

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