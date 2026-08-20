Clearing begins at Norkis Park for Mandaue City College, CTU campuses

Site clearing begins at Norkis Park for the new Mandaue City College building.| Mandaue City Public Affairs Office Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Clearing operations have begun at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc to make way for the construction of the eight-story building for Mandaue City College (MCC) and a three-story building for Cebu Technological University (CTU).

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon inspected the site on Wednesday, August 19, accompanied by architects, engineers, and CTU officials. They discussed the site requirements and preparations for the start of Phase 1 of the project.

Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said in an interview on Thursday, Aug. 20 that officials have completed the bidding process and identified a contractor. The city government is providing the site and facilities, while the national government is funding the construction of the MCC.

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The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will implement the project. The City Engineering Office and City Planning and Development Office will monitor the construction and ensure compliance with requirements.

“Nagclearing na sila sa site officially kagahapon…Yes, [masugdan na ang construction],” Malig-on said. (Clearing started yesterday and construction may now start.)

Prior to the clearing, workers transferred the facilities and equipment of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) that had occupied a portion of Norkis Park.

They moved these to the old North Bus Terminal property in Barangay Subangdaku.

Malig-on said that the new location will provide better accessibility to the public.

Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano at the site of the Mandaue City College. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Office Photo

New Mandaue City College may open in 2028

Workers completed the transfer the previous week to clear the area for construction. The CDRRMO will operate at the old North Bus Terminal while the building undergoes preparations for rehabilitation.

Malig-on said that construction of the MCC building will proceed first. Officials are finalizing institutional arrangements and documentation for the CTU building. The two buildings will be constructed side by side within the same grounds.

The current MCC campus inside the City Sports Complex in Barangay Centro will continue to operate until the building is completed. That timeline includes its interior fit-out.

Malig-on said that the transfer to the new facility could take place around 2028. However, that will depend on the progress of construction and interior works.

The new MCC building is expected to accommodate about twice the current student population of 2,200. This will open up additional space for the growing number of students in Mandaue City.

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