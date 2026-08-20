Monterrazas: Archival faces Ombud complaint for alleged conflict of interest

Mayor Nestor Archival had ordered a city-led inspection of the Monterrazas de Cebu development in response to public outcry over its alleged contribution to the massive flooding in Barangay Guadalupe during Typhoon Tino. | File photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival faces an Ombudsman complaint over his handling of the controversial Monterrazas de Cebu development, with the complainant alleging that the mayor and his spouse own a 713-square-meter property inside the subdivision while Archival repeatedly rejected calls to halt its development.

Former government official Ed Karlon Rama filed the complaint-affidavit before the Office of the Ombudsman Area Office for the Visayas in Cebu City on August 19, accusing Archival of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as administrative offenses including grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interests of the service.

Rama asked the Ombudsman to conduct a preliminary investigation and, upon a finding of probable cause, to file the appropriate criminal charges against Archival.

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He also asked the anti-graft body to pursue administrative proceedings and place the mayor under preventive suspension pending resolution of the complaint.

The complaint centers on Archival’s position against calls for a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against Monterrazas, an upland residential development in Barangay Guadalupe that has faced scrutiny over its environmental compliance and alleged impact on flooding.

Property inside Monterrazas

Rama alleged that Archival and his spouse own Lot 6, Block 5 of Monterrazas Subdivision, a 713-square-meter property covered by a transfer certificate of title entered in Cebu City on Oct. 18, 2022.

The complaint identified the property under Plan No. PCS-07-007993 and said it was acquired through a sale from Genvi Development Corp. It also cited a tax declaration listing the property’s assessed value at ₱47,060 and market value at ₱2.3529 million.

Rama said certified true copies of the title and tax declaration formed part of his complaint.

The complainant argued that the property connects Archival’s private interest to the development whose regulatory status he has publicly addressed as city mayor.

He further alleged that Archival did not disclose his and his spouse’s ownership of the property or recuse himself while opposing calls for a stop order against Monterrazas.

The complaint is the second case filed before the Ombudsman against Archival since he assumed office as Cebu City mayor in 2025.

The first, filed by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. on Oct. 29, 2025, involved Archival, City Treasurer Emma Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tan over the 2025 Colon Street Night Market.

Alcover accused the respondents of violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and government ethical standards, alleging that the market converted a public road for private profit without proper City Council approval or public bidding. He also questioned the bypassing of the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa) Board in the approval of the market.

Archival dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and maintained that the market operated legally to support local vendors. The respondents later filed a joint counter-affidavit.

Archival on calls for CDO

The complaint cited Archival’s public statements on the issue, including his response to calls from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and members of the City Council for a halt to development activities.

Osmeña had pushed for a CDO covering Monterrazas development activities except work directly related to water-catchment facilities, citing concerns over the safety of residents downstream.

Archival rejected the calls and said the city should consider the broader circumstances surrounding the development. He also pointed to documents submitted to the city indicating that required catchment structures had already been completed.

Archival had previously maintained that the authority to issue a CDO for the development rested with his office and that he saw no basis to issue one, according to the complaint.

The Ombudsman complaint argues that those public pronouncements and official actions amounted to intervention in a matter involving property in which Archival allegedly holds a financial interest.

Monterrazas under scrutiny

The complaint also recounted the regulatory history of Monterrazas.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced in December 2025 that it had filed a criminal case against the corporation behind the project for an alleged violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code.

The DENR also reported alleged violations involving the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System and the Clean Water Act, as well as 10 of 33 conditions under the project’s Environmental Compliance Certificate. The agency said its inventory found 745 trees in the property in 2022, with only 11 remaining during a later inspection.

The developer, Mont Property Group, disputed the allegation that it cut more than 700 trees and said it cleared only shrubs and secondary undergrowth in accordance with its permits. It also disputed claims that the project caused widespread flooding in other parts of Cebu.

In April 2026, the DENR lifted its stoppage order against the project, allowing development to resume after the agency’s intervention over alleged violations.

What the complaint alleges

Rama cited Section 3(e) of RA 3019, which covers acts involving manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence that cause undue injury or give a private party unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference.

He also invoked Section 3(h), which concerns a public officer’s direct or indirect financial or pecuniary interest in a business, contract or transaction in connection with which the officer intervenes or takes part in an official capacity.

Separately, Rama invoked RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. The law requires public officials to avoid conflicts between personal interests and public duties and prohibits direct or indirect financial or material interests in transactions requiring the approval of their offices.

Rama argued that Archival’s alleged property interest, combined with his position on the CDO issue, warrants an investigation into whether he used his office in a manner that favored his private interest.

He asked the Ombudsman to impose dismissal and its corresponding accessory penalties if administrative liability is established. He also asked the office to place Archival under preventive suspension while the case proceeds.

CDN Digital reached out to Archival through personal message for his response, but he had not responded as of publication.

In a phone call, Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, said the mayor would not issue a statement yet until he receives and reviews the official copy of the complaint.

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