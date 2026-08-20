Abalos warns vs speculations, fake news on school shooting

CAMPUS SHOOTING. Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos (center) visits the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on Thursday (Aug. 20, 2026), where authorities continue their investigation into Tuesday’s fatal shooting on campus that left two students dead. Abalos conveyed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s sympathies to the victims’ families and the university community. (Office of the Cabinet Secretary)

MANILA – Cabinet Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. on Thursday urged the public to stop spreading speculation and fake news about the fatal shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

During his visit to the school, Abalos conveyed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s sympathies to the victims’ families and the university community.

“Nakausap ko kanina si Pangulo. Bilin niya sa akin to really extend his sympathies. Masyadong masakit ang nangyari (I spoke with the President earlier. He asked me to personally convey his sympathies. What happened is deeply painful),” he said.

He appealed to the public to refrain from drawing conclusions about the motive and circumstances of the shooting while the investigation remains ongoing.

“Tigilan na muna ang haka-haka at fake news. Hindi ito nakakatulong sa komunidad, lalo na sa mga bata at mga guro. Antayin na lamang natin ang resulta ng imbestigasyon (Let’s put a stop to the speculation and fake news for now. It does not help the community, especially the children and teachers. Let us just wait for the results of the investigation),” he said.

The shooting on Tuesday left a student dead and the suspected gunman, also a student, dead in an apparent suicide.

Abalos, a former interior and local government secretary, said authorities must first establish the facts before pursuing reforms to prevent similar incidents.

“Talagang hustisya ang importante rito, at importante ring huwag na itong maulit. Ang tama at masusing imbestigasyon ang magdadala sa atin sa mga repormang kinakailangan (Justice is what truly matters here, and it is also crucial to ensure this does not happen again. A proper and thorough investigation will lead us to the necessary reforms),” he said.

He also called for a review of safeguards against children’s exposure to harmful online content, noting the absence of parental controls comparable to those imposed in cinemas.

Abalos said the government would review existing policies and security measures based on the investigation findings. (PNA)

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