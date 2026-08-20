‘Keep waterways clear of trash, learn from experience,’ DENR says

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) warned that improperly managed garbage can worsen flooding during heavy rains, urging local government units (LGUs) and the public to keep waterways free from trash and to learn from experiences, as the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is expected to continue affecting parts of the country through September.

In a news release Thursday, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said waste that ends up in canals, creeks, rivers and drainage systems obstructs water flow during heavy rainfall and is eventually carried into coastal areas and the Manila Bay.

“Habagat is a natural phenomenon, but the waste that ends up in waterways is something that can be prevented. Every piece of waste kept out of our waterways is one less obstruction to drainage and one less piece of pollution that can reach our rivers, coasts and seas,” he stressed.

The DENR said that improperly managed waste can block drainage systems, worsen flooding and pollute rivers and marine ecosystems.

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Cuna emphasized that proper implementation of Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, before, during and after severe weather is critical because flooding can displace garbage and carry it downstream.

Local government responsibility

He noted that under the law, LGUs are primarily responsible for solid waste management in their respective jurisdictions, including segregation, collection, recovery, recycling, composting and proper disposal of residual waste.

He also warned that the law prohibits littering and dumping in public places, including canals and esteros, as well as open dumping or burying waste in flood-prone areas.

“The DENR, through the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), continues to work with LGUs to strengthen compliance with RA 9003 by monitoring solid waste management plans and facilities, requiring corrective measures for identified deficiencies, and providing technical assistance and capacity-building support to improve waste avoidance, recovery, composting, recycling, and the proper treatment and disposal of residual waste,” Cuna added.

Moreover, he said the DENR continues to implement programs to address waste in waterways, including the MV Nilad Marine Cleanup and Disaster Response Program, which uses a specialized vessel for debris collection in Manila Bay, and the Estero Rangers Health and Wellness Program, which supports community cleanup personnel.

Other mobile services like the DENR Express or “Permitting on Wheels” are being implemented to help streamline environmental clearances for local communities.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why La Paloma flooded — and Cebu City’s plan to prevent it

Trash traps

The DENR said trash traps have also been installed across LGUs in Metro Manila to intercept floating waste before it can choke waterways.

“As part of these interventions, a total of 196 trash traps has been installed across various local government units and key areas in Metro Manila to intercept floating debris and prevent waste from choking vital waterways,” Cuna said.

The DENR urged LGUs to strengthen garbage collection, enforce segregation at source, keep waterways and drainage channels free of illegally dumped waste, maximize Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and ensure the proper disposal of residual waste.

LGUs were also advised to trim trees and branches that may pose hazards during heavy rains and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the DENR reminds the public to properly segregate and secure household waste so they don’t scatter, follow collection schedules, and avoid littering and dumping garbage into canals, creeks and waterways.

The DENR stressed that preventing garbage from reaching waterways starts before the rains come, with proper waste segregation, regular collection, responsible disposal, and consistent enforcement of solid waste management rules. (PNA)

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