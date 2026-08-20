Father cooperative, no culpability seen so far, says Remulla

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The father of the alleged perpetrator in the fatal shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) Junior High School has been cooperative with authorities and, so far, does not appear to have any culpability in the incident, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

The shooting left two people dead: a Grade 10 student and the alleged Grade 8 shooter, who later turned the gun on himself.

Remulla said the shooter acted alone, with no conspirators or organized groups involved in planning the attack. He also said there was no indication that the suspect’s family influenced him to commit the shooting.

The 15-year-old male shooter allegedly wielded a caliber .40 pistol and a 9mm pistol that belonged to his father, a Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel.

“The father is cooperating,” Remulla said in a press conference at AdZU.

Asked if a case will be filed against the father, Remulla said: “We will leave it up to the fiscal to determine culpability but based on existing laws it appears we have yet to see, but we will know further.”

His father has since been relieved from his post as a district commander of the BOC’s enforcement and security services at the Zamboanga port.

Remulla noted that he has a permit to carry firearms, being a BOC personnel.

On Wednesday, BOC commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the shooter’s father left his firearms in his vehicle, which was used to drop off the shooter at the school.

According to Nepomuceno, a driver, not the boy’s father, accompanied him to school, but the guns remained in the vehicle, allowing the shooter to access them.

“The guns were in his car. I understand, that was a dangerous place,” Nepomuceno said in a phone interview.“Our personnel should be armed.”

Nepomuceno said the father has apologized for the incident, which he accepted.

“He’s a good official,” Nepomuceno said of the father. “He has a lot of accomplishments.” /das

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