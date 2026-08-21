Gun found in student’s bag after teacher’s surprise check in class

A 14-year-old Grade 9 student of a school in Barangay Lut-od Pinamungajan town in southwestern Cebu was caught having a .357 revolver inside his bag. | Contributed photo

[UPDATED] CEBU CITY, Philippines — A .357-caliber revolver was recovered from the school bag of a 14-year-old student during a surprise inspection in a school in Pinamungajan, Cebu on Thursday, August 20.

The firearm was discovered at around 3:50 p.m. after a teacher inspecting students’ school bags as a precautionary safety measure found the weapon inside the minor’s bag.

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Teacher finds firearm during bag inspection

The school administration immediately sought police assistance after the firearm was discovered, prompting responding police personnel assigned to the school to verify the report and secure the weapon.

Police recovered a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver without ammunition.

The firearm was subsequently secured for documentation and proper disposition.

Initial investigation showed that the firearm allegedly belonged to the student’s grandfather and had been kept inside a cabinet at their residence.

The minor reportedly took the firearm from the cabinet and brought it to school on August 20.

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Student turned over to MSWD

Police said the student’s parents were working outside the municipality, while the minor was under the care of his grandparents.

Following procedures concerning minors, the student was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) Office while awaiting the arrival of his parents or guardian.

As of Friday, August 21, the incident remains under investigation, while appropriate intervention for the minor is being undertaken in coordination with the MSWD Office and the child’s parents or guardians.

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Heightened school security

The firearm’s recovery came amid heightened security measures in schools across Cebu following a recent shooting inside a senior high school in Zamboanga that left two people dead.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had earlier directed the police provincial director and chiefs of police to heighten security in public and private schools, including stronger police presence, regular security checks and closer coordination with school authorities.

In response to the directive, Cebu Police Provincial Office Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. ordered the deployment of police officers to schools through a one-police-to-school scheme in coordination with local government units and school administrators.

Police also reminded firearm owners to properly secure their weapons, particularly in households with children, and ensure that firearms are kept in appropriate storage and inaccessible to minors.

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