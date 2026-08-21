World No. 2 Rybakina retires from Cincinnati clash with Swiatek

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot during a match against Diana Shnaider on day nine of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2026, in Mason, Ohio. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP

CINCINNATI, United States — World number two Elena Rybakina had to quit her quarter-final at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters, retiring while trailing Iga Swiatek 4-1 in the opening set on Thursday.

The Kazakh suddenly stopped play, unable to put any weight on her left heel, and after a brief intervention from her trainer was forced to retire after one more point.

READ: Alex Eala bows to Amanda Anisimova, exits Cincinnati Open tourney

Rybakina’s injury — coming 10 days before the US Open begins — sends Swiatek into a Cincinnati semi-final with third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Had two-time Grand Slam winner Rybakina reached the Cincinnati final she would have risen to number one in the world for the first time in her career, following incumbent Aryna Sabalenka’s round-of-16 exit.

READ: Aryna Sabalenka stunned by Sara Bejlek at Cincinnati Open

Belarus’s Sabalenka was stunned by Czech Sara Bejlek, ranked 35th, in a gritty match that finished in the early hours of Thursday morning — the latest in a string of setbacks for the four-time major champion.

“Honestly, I was feeling anxious just looking at this situation,” Swiatek said in an on-court interview. “I hope that she will be fine. Obviously the net tournament is the priority.

“I know this one is important as well, but US Open is US Open and I hope she’s going to be ready for that. She’s also super-close to being number one in the world, so it’s a shame.”

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