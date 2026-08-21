Balamban mayor urges TCH riders: Slow down, drive responsibly

The municipality of Balamban has urged riders traversing the Cebu-Transcentral Highway (TCH) to drive safely as authorities mapped out efforts to curb road crashes in the area. | Photos: Municipality of Balamban PIO, Brian Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug has urged motorcycle riders and other motorists using the Cebu-Transcentral Highway (TCH) to observe stricter road discipline as traffic accidents continue to raise concern along the major route connecting Cebu City and Balamban.

Cabahug warned motorists that an accident on the highway could affect not only those behind the wheel but also families, residents and tourists using the route.

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Mayor calls for safer driving

In a statement, Cabahug appealed to riders to slow down, avoid reckless overtaking and follow posted speed limits, while also reminding them to wear complete safety gear, particularly helmets.

“Hinumdumi kanunay, hinay-hinay sa pagpadagan, ayaw pagpataka og overtake, respetohi ang speed limit, og siguraduha nga kompleto ang inyong safety gear, ilabina ang pag-sul-ob sa helmet,” Cabahug said.

(Always remember to slow down, don’t recklessly overtake, respect the speed limit and make sure that you are wearing complete safety gear, especially the wearing of a helmet.)

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He also cautioned motorists against speeding and using mobile phones while driving, stressing that road safety along the TCH affects not only motorists but also residents, families and tourists who use the highway.

Cabahug said motorists should consider the safety of other road users and the communities along the highway when traveling to tourist destinations.

“Ang TCH dili lamang agianan, kini agianan padulong sa nagkalain-laing tourist destination og mga kabarangayan diin adunay mga pamilya, lokal nga residente, turista, ug uban pang mga motorista nga naggamit sa dalan,” he said.

(The TCH is not just a road, it is a road heading to different tourist destinations and barangays with families, local residents, tourists and other motorists are also using the road.)

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He also appealed to motorists to remember that reaching their destination should not come at the expense of their safety.

“Importante ang inyong destinasyon, apan mas importante nga makauli kamo nga luwas ngadto sa inyong pamilya,” Cabahug said.

(Reaching your destination is important but it is more important that you can go home safe to your family.)

LTO, HPG outline measures

The mayor’s appeal comes as transportation and law enforcement authorities have been looking at ways to lessen recurring vehicular crashes along the TCH.

Earlier, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) and the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7 (RHPU-7) outlined measures aimed at curbing crashes along the TCH.

LTO-7 Regional Law Enforcement Service chief Atty. Geralgin Balatucan said the agency was closely monitoring the highway, particularly motorists allegedly performing driving exhibitions such as banking.

Balatucan said authorities could potentially increase enforcement, including daily operations, but acknowledged that limited personnel made this difficult.

As a longer-term measure, she pointed to deputization training for personnel from the Philippine National Police and local government units to increase the number of personnel who can help enforce traffic rules on the roads.

Meanwhile, Highway Patrol Group director Police Brigadier Gen. Rommel Batangan said police presence along the highway should focus on prevention rather than simply responding after crashes occur.

Batangan also emphasized that enforcement must be accompanied by driver education and discipline, noting that motorists should follow traffic rules even when law enforcers are not present.

The TCH stretches about 45 to 47 kilometers from Cebu City on the eastern side of Cebu to Balamban on the western side.

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