Tulfo eyes gun storage checks before firearm licenses

RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNERSHIP. Gun enthusiasts apply for a License To Own and Possess a Firearm (LTOPF) during the Tactical, Survival and Arms Expo 2024 held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Feb. 8, 2024. Senator Raffy Tulfo on Friday (Aug. 21, 2026) proposed requiring police inspection of firearm storage facilities before issuing licenses to gun owners to prevent access by children or any unauthorized persons. (PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Raffy Tulfo is proposing to require police inspection of firearm storage facilities before issuing licenses to gun owners following the fatal shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University that involved firearms accessible to a minor.

Tulfo said the Philippine National Police (PNP) should first verify that an applicant for a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) has a secure place where guns cannot be accessed by children or other unauthorized persons.

“We need to revisit existing laws on gun ownership. Dapat bago mag-issue ng LTOPF ang PNP ay ma-inspect muna nila kung ang licensed owner ay mayroong secured na lugar na mapaglalagyan ng baril niya (Before the PNP issues an LTOPF, it should first inspect whether the licensed owner has a secure place where the firearm can be stored),” Tulfo said in a news release Friday.

READ: Gun found in student’s bag after teacher’s surprise check in class

“Hindi dapat ito basta basta ma-access ng kung sinoman, kabilang na ng anak ng licensed owner (It should not be easily accessible to anyone, including the licensed owner’s child),” he added.

Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) already requires holders of all five types of individual firearm licenses to have a vault, locked container or other security measure for safekeeping.

However, the law specifically requires inspection and bond compliance only for Types 3 to 5 licenses, covering owners permitted to possess 10 or more firearms.

Tulfo also wants heavier penalties, including imprisonment, for licensed owners whose firearms are accessed and subsequently used unlawfully by another person.

READ: Gun allegedly used in Zamboanga school shooting issued by BOC

“Kapag ikaw ang licensed owner at nagamit ang baril mo sa hindi tamang paraan, dapat kasuhan ka, makulong (If you are the licensed owner and your firearm is used improperly, you should face charges and imprisonment),” he said.

The proposal followed the Aug. 18 attack at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School, where a Grade 8 student fatally shot a Grade 10 student before taking his own life. Two others were wounded, while the attack was livestreamed using a body-worn camera.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confirmed that one of the firearms used was a government-issued Glock 22 .40-caliber pistol assigned to the shooter’s father.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has similarly sought stiffer penalties for firearm owners whose weapons are accessed by minors, while Education Secretary Sonny Angara said preventing violence requires not only physical security measures but closer engagement with students and their communities.

Tulfo said he has also asked the Department of Education for a detailed report on the Zamboanga incident and reiterated proposals for tighter school security, including handheld metal detectors for guards.

Separately, Tulfo has filed Senate Bill No. 2371 seeking to amend the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act by establishing Regional Rehabilitation Centers for Youth under the Department of Social Welfare and Development and specialized facilities for children aged 12 to 15 involved in serious offenses.

The bill provides that children covered by Sections 20-A and 20-B of the juvenile justice law would be placed in an intensive juvenile intervention and support center within the appropriate regional rehabilitation center.

It also requires the DSWD to establish, administer, fund, maintain and operate at least one regional rehabilitation center in every region, with a separate and secure residential unit for children covered by the serious-offense provisions.

Tulfo said schools should likewise strengthen programs that help parents and teachers identify warning signs of violent behavior among students, while government examines safeguards on children’s access to social media, gadgets and online games. (PNA)

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