Marcos urges Filipinos to draw inspiration from Ninoy Aquino

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (File photo)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.’s courage and convictions by taking an active role in safeguarding democracy and strengthening national unity,

In his message for Ninoy Aquino Day, Marcos noted that the occasion is a time to look back at the past and tackle current challenges with the determination to protect national independence and reinforce public institutions.

“Ninoy Aquino Day, therefore, invites us to acknowledge the past and draw from it the resolve needed to safeguard freedom, strengthen our institutions, and deepen national unity,” he said.

Marcos noted that while the challenges confronting Philippine democracy may have changed over time, the responsibility of every Filipino to help preserve and strengthen it remains.

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Ninoy Aquino’s legacy

He stressed that issues such as disinformation and civic indifference underscore the need for greater public participation in the nation’s affairs.

“Disinformation, division, distrust, and civic indifference underscore the importance of active engagement in our nation’s affairs,” Marcos said.

“Ninoy’s legacy encourages us to meet these challenges with vigilance and faith in the Filipino people as we work together to deliver meaningful progress for all,” he added.

Marcos said the observance reaffirms that freedom comes with a collective duty to respect the dignity and rights of others and to contribute to the betterment of the nation.

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He called for collective action in nurturing a stronger and more united nation, emphasizing that the lessons of history remain relevant in addressing present challenges.

“Together, let us carry forward the lessons of our history as we continue to nurture a more peaceful and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines),” he said.

He said the government would continue working to ensure that the country’s democratic values are accompanied by opportunities that can improve Filipinos’ lives.

“For its part, this administration will remain steadfast in protecting our sovereignty, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that the liberty we cherish is matched by real opportunities for every Filipino,” Marcos said. (PNA)

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