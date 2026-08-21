61-year-old fisherman nabbed for illegal diesel sale in Tubigon, Bohol

A fisherman was nabbed in Tubigon, Bohol, for the illegal sale of diesel, with police seizing ₱14,000 worth of petroleum products. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 61-year-old fisherman was nabbed by a joint team from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bohol Maritime Police, the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, and the Tubigon Municipal Police Station during a buy-bust operation on the shoreline of Ubay Island, Tubigon, Bohol, on Thursday noon, August 20.

The arrested individual, identified as alias “Jose,” is a resident of Tubigon. He was allegedly engaged in the illegal sale of petroleum products, specifically diesel fuel.

Contributed photo

Fisherman was under surveillance

Police investigations revealed that the suspect had been under surveillance for some time following intelligence reports linking him to the illegal trading of petroleum products.

When officers asked the suspect to present the required documentation, he failed to do so, which led to his arrest.

The suspect reportedly sourced the diesel fuel from Talisay City and sold it to other fishermen and fishing boat owners.

READ: Quezon fisherman surrenders P34.5-M worth of suspected illegal drugs

Each container of diesel was sold for ₱500. Police seized 14 containers of diesel, with an estimated value of ₱14,000.

The suspect allegedly has a financier, a matter police are currently investigating.

READ: Fisherman, who moonlights as ‘drug peddler,’ nabbed with P1.4M shabu

Charges for violating Section 2(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, specifically for the illegal trading of petroleum and/or petroleum products, will be filed against the suspect.

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