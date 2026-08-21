Cebu City: Early morning fire razes 6 houses, displaces 70 individuals

Some fire victims try to salvage what is left of their house after an early morning fire in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City in the early morning of August 21, 2026. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early morning fire destroyed six houses and displaced 70 individuals in Sitio Kiosko, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, Friday, August 21, 2026.

SFO1 Fulbert A Navarro, fire arson investigator of the Cebu City Fire Station, estimated the damage to property at P225,000.

READ: Minglanilla market fire hits 42 stalls, causes ₱300K in damage

Navarro, in the initial report, said that they were also investigating reports that the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring after several victims claimed that the fire started at the back of a refrigerator.

According to the Cebu City Fire Station, the fire was reported at 4 a.m. with the firefighters arriving at the fire scene at 4:05 a.m.

The firefighters said that the fire was placed under control at 4:45 a.m. and was declared fire out at 5:59 a.m.

According to the latest data from the responding medical unit, three people were injured in the incident. One was treated for burns while the two others had cuts due to broken glasses.

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Barangay Basak Pardo Captain Jun Tumulak, told CDN Digital, that approximately 21 families or nearly 70 individuals were affected by the fire in the area.

However, Tumulak said the number could still increase as they continued to verify the list of those affected by the fire.

READ: Businessman, pregnant wife killed in Maguindanao Sur LPG store fire

In the meantime, the barangay has distributed modular tents to provide temporary shelter for the victims, along with initial relief supplies.

Affected families were being temporarily sheltered at the Villa Zacati gym, which serves as an evacuation center for the fire victims.

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