‘Just a joke’: Bantayan man arrested over online school shooting threat

A man from Bantayan, Cebu, is facing charges of grave threats and unjust vexation after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at a town school. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old man is facing threat charges after allegedly sending online messages threatening to carry out a shooting at a school in Sitio Bontoy, Barangay Bantigue, Bantayan, Cebu.

Police said the case is set to be filed on Monday, August 24, for grave threats and unjust vexation in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

As of Friday, August 21, the suspect remains in the custody of the Bantayan Municipal Police Station.

READ: Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

Dummy account traced to Bantayan suspect

In an interview on Friday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Aldrin Villacampa, chief of the Bantayan Municipal Police Station, said the suspect allegedly used a dummy account to send threatening messages to a student who did not know the identity of the sender.

Police later interviewed another student who had previously been contacted by the suspect since they were friends.

Villacampa said the suspect had revealed his identity to this second student, providing investigators with information that helped them trace the dummy account to him.

According to Villacampa, the suspect had sent a message to the second student a day before the reported threats and identified himself.

READ: Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

“One day before anang nag-textsanay siya anang mga text nga hulga, naa na siyay gi-textsan nga iyaha sang amigo nga amoa sang gi-interrogate. Ning-text siya sa katong dummy account, [ug] nitug-an siya sa iyahang pangan. Maong na-trace namo,” Villacampa said.

(A day before he sent those threatening text messages, he had also texted a friend of his, whom we likewise interrogated. He texted that dummy account, and the suspect revealed his real name. That’s how we were able to trace him.)

The incident was reported to police on August 19 after a staff member of the school sought police assistance over the threatening messages.

The police report said the messages allegedly contained references to a possible shooting at the senior high school, including a threat against a Grade 11 teacher and references to a firearm, an AK-47, and a grenade.

The messages also allegedly told the recipient to warn the school guard and fellow students about the supposed threat.

Upon receiving the report, personnel of the Bantayan Municipal Police Station proceeded to the school to verify the information and conduct an investigation.

Bantayan police opted against class suspension

Villacampa said police did not immediately suspend classes despite the reported threats, choosing instead to intensify efforts to identify and arrest the sender.

He said teachers asked whether classes should be suspended, but he decided against it because repeated threats could potentially result in repeated class suspensions.

“Wa gyud ni nako hunongi kay kung gihunongan ni namo kay muana ang mga teachers nga, ‘Sir, di ni nato i-suspenso?’ Niana ko, ‘Ayaw. Ang aim nako nga makuha nato kay kung atoang i-suspenso ang klase, inig next week mu-text na pud ni. Mag sige na unya ta’g suspenso sa atoang klase,’” he said.

(I really didn’t stop with the investigation because if we had stopped, the teachers would say, “Sir, shouldn’t we suspend classes?” I told the teacher my aim was to catch the culprit, and that if we suspend classes, by next week, the culprit will text again, and we’ll just end up continuously suspending our classes.)

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Instead, police focused on tracing the dummy account and identifying the person behind it.

After the suspect’s identity was established, Villacampa said the principal called him to the school, where police personnel were already waiting.

The suspect went to the school and was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. on August 20, according to police.

The police report identified him as a 21-year-old single, unemployed resident of Barangay Bantigue, Bantayan, Cebu.

Villacampa said the suspect also served as the chauffeur of the school principal, regularly bringing the principal to and from the school. He was also a student of the school before.

Suspect says messages were a ‘joke’

During the police interview, Villacampa said the suspect claimed that sending the messages was only a joke because the people he contacted were his friends.

“Binuang ra gyud kuno tong iyaha nga pagtext-text kay iyaha man sad ning barkada ning iyahang mga gi-textsan,” Villacampa said.

(They said it was just a joke because the people he was texting were actually his close friends.)

Villacampa said the suspect likewise told police after his arrest: “Sir, binuang ra gyud nang akoa sir.” (Sir, it was all a joke.)

Despite the suspect’s explanation, Villacampa said investigators are proceeding with the filing of the appropriate charges based on the reported messages and evidence gathered during the investigation.

READ: Gun found in student’s bag after teacher’s surprise check in class

Tighter security in schools

The arrest came amid heightened security measures in Cebu schools following recent shooting incidents.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro had earlier directed the Cebu Police Provincial Office and chiefs of police to strengthen security in public and private schools and ensure quicker responses to security concerns.

Following the directive, police units were instructed to increase their presence in schools, conduct regular security inspections, and maintain closer coordination with school administrators. The CPPO also implemented a one-police-to-school deployment scheme at the city and municipal levels.

Baricuatro reiterated the need for continued vigilance following the Bantayan shooting threat incident, saying the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel remains a priority.

“Our schools should be safe spaces for learning, growth, and hope,” Baricuatro said in a statement.

The suspect remains detained at Bantayan Municipal Police Station pending the filing of the complaint on Monday.

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