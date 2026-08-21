Landbank, OFBank register 211K new accounts opened ID-free

MANILA, Philippines – State-run Landbank and Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) have already recorded 211,000 new accounts opened without a physical ID after the July rollout of its National ID-enabled service.

In a statement on Friday, Landbank of the Philippines said this development reflects a “strong demand for accessible financial services” among Filipinos.

Landbank launched the new identity verification feature in July, allowing clients to open accounts via Landbank and OFBank’s Mobile Banking App or digital onboarding website using real-time verification powered by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), eliminating the need to present or upload physical government-issued IDs.

READ: PSA: Digital civil registry documents now valid

“Together with OFBank, PSA, and DICT (Department of Information and Technology), we are leveraging technology to make banking accessible to every Filipino,” Landbank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz said.

“Enabling real-time National ID verification marks a major milestone in digital onboarding, reinforcing LANDBANK’s leadership in driving financial inclusion,” she added.

READ: PSA: 12M national ID cards up for delivery in 2026

OFBank President and CEO Leila Martin said many overseas Filipinos will benefit from the initiative, making account opening for them and their families “simpler, faster, and more convenient, regardless of distance.”

Landbank, OFBank, DICT, and the PSA signed the National ID Authentication Services (NIDAS) Subscription Contract last Aug. 14, formalizing the adoption of NIDAS as the primary proof of identity across their onboarding platforms. (PNA)

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