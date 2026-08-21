Governor’s Cup opening set at Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex

Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex during its height of renovation | Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon / FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the September 26 tip-off fast approaching, the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) has officially selected the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex as the venue for the opening ceremony of the much-awaited Governor’s Cup Under-18 Basketball Tournament.

CPSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño recently confirmed the development to the media.

The CPSC initially considered holding the opening ceremony at the newly opened SM Seaside Arena Cebu. Dejaño said negotiations between the arena management and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro went well.

However, the arena had already been booked for September 26, leaving the organizers with no choice but to move the Governor’s Cup opening to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mandaue sports complex renovation

The decision comes as the sports complex undergoes a major P31-million renovation aimed at modernizing its facilities.

The ongoing upgrades include new flooring to improve the venue’s suitability for indoor sporting events such as basketball and volleyball, as well as renovated bleachers to provide spectators with a more comfortable viewing experience.

Dejaño said the renovation is expected to be completed before the September 26 opening. The project is likewise targeted for completion in time for Mayor Jongkie Ouano’s State of the City Address later this month.

READ: Simultaneous screenings ramp up in Cebu towns and cities for Governor’s Cup

45 teams confirmed to join Cebu Governor’s Cup

Meanwhile, 45 teams from Cebu’s component cities and municipalities have already confirmed their participation in the provincewide tournament, which is making its comeback after a seven-year hiatus.

The organizers also recently conducted a provincewide screening as part of efforts to ensure that players meet the tournament’s age and residency requirements.

Moreover, the screening is part of the CPSC’s push to encourage participation from all 50 component cities and municipalities of Cebu, with organizers hoping to have the entire province represented in the competition.

The Governor’s Cup will offer a ₱500,000 championship prize, while the runner-up will receive ₱250,000. The third-place team will take home ₱100,000, while fourth place will receive ₱50,000.

READ: SCHEDULE: Strong Group-Pilipinas at Jones Cup 2026

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