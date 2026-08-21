Cebu tightens school security amid recent shooting incidents, threats

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security measures in Cebu schools continue to be tightened as police maintain deployments and closer coordination with authorities following recent shooting incidents and threats.

The heightened security comes as authorities work to prevent possible violence inside schools, with law enforcements increasing their visibility, conducting security inspections, and responding to reports involving threats or firearms.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier directed the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and chiefs of police across the province to boost security in both public and private schools following the August 18 shooting at a senior high school in Zamboanga City that left two people dead.

The measures cover schools across cities and municipalities in Cebu.

READ: Man nabbed for online threat to stage a school shooting in Cebu City

Police presence in Cebu schools

Under the directive, the CPPO implemented a one-police-to-school deployment scheme, with police personnel assigned to schools and conducting security visitations in coordination with school administrators and local government units.

As of August 18, police had conducted deployments or security visits in 278 schools across Cebu — 223 public and 55 private, according to the CPPO. The figure formed part of the provincewide security response following the Zamboanga shooting.

The deployment was accompanied by security inspections, increased police visibility, and closer coordination with school officials, with authorities seeking to strengthen their ability to detect and respond to potential threats.

The provincewide effort covers schools in both urban areas and more remote communities.

READ: Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

Recent threats, firearm recovery

The continuing security measures have also come as Cebu authorities dealt with separate incidents involving an alleged threat against a school and the recovery of a firearm from a student.

In Bantayan, police arrested a 21-year-old man on August 20 after he allegedly sent online messages threatening to carry out a shooting at a school in Sitio Bontoy, Barangay Bantigue.

The suspect allegedly used a dummy account to send the messages to a student. Police later traced the account to him after another student told investigators that the suspect had previously revealed his identity.

Police said the suspect is facing possible charges for grave threats and unjust vexation in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. The complaint is set to be filed on August 24.

In a separate incident in Pinamungajan, a teacher conducting a surprise inspection of students’ school bags on August 20 found a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver without ammunition inside the bag of a 14-year-old student at a school in Barangay Lut-od.

Police said the firearm allegedly belonged to the student’s grandfather and had been kept inside a cabinet at their residence.

The minor was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while awaiting his parents or guardian.

The two incidents illustrate the range of security concerns being addressed by schools and authorities — from online threats involving possible violence to firearms being brought onto school grounds.

READ: School shooting contagion?

Security measures extend beyond police presence

Baricuatro has called for continued vigilance and stronger coordination among police, schools, communities and local government units, stressing the need for measures that go beyond police presence alone.

She earlier directed police to conduct regular security inspections and maintain closer coordination with school authorities.

The governor has also called for measures aimed at keeping schools safe spaces for students, teachers and other school personnel.

The CPPO, meanwhile, has urged students, teachers, parents and school personnel to immediately report suspicious activities, threatening messages or other security concerns to police.

The province’s heightened security measures follow an earlier school shooting in Tacloban City in June, which also prompted Cebu authorities to increase police visibility and monitoring around schools.

With police presence being strengthened across schools in the province, authorities continue to emphasize early reporting and coordination as part of preventing threats from escalating.

For students, teachers and parents, authorities also emphasized the importance of reporting threatening messages or suspicious activity even when their credibility is uncertain, allowing police and school officials to assess the situation and determine the appropriate response.

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