IBF president Daryl Peoples to supervise Suganob-Nontshinga rematch

International Boxing Federation president Daryl Peoples | IBF Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Boxing Federation (IBF) president Daryl Peoples will personally supervise the highly anticipated world title eliminator and rematch between PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob and two-time former world champion Sivenathi “The One” Nontshinga.

The rematch will headline “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” on September 12 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City, with the winner earning a shot at the IBF world light flyweight title currently held by Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri.

Peoples’ appointment was announced by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions top honcho Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot, adding further significance to a fight card that will also feature three vacant IBF regional title bouts.

“Mao ni ang pinakadako nga event sa Kumong Bol-Anon (this is Kumong Bol-Anon’s biggest event), which is made special by no less the IBF President as the Supervisor,” said Podot.

Suganob and Nontshinga have both vowed to win the crucial rematch, which could chart a career-defining path for either fighter.

Search for new opportunity

Suganob is seeking a second world title opportunity after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to then-IBF world light flyweight champion Nontshinga in their 2023 title fight in South Africa.

Nontshinga, meanwhile, is looking to reclaim his world champion status after losing the IBF light flyweight title to Japan’s Masamichi Yabuki in 2024.

Peoples’ presence is also significant because the card features three vacant IBF regional championship bouts.

In the co-main event, hard-hitting Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao will battle China’s Chinlin Kuwang for the vacant IBF Asia junior bantamweight title over 10 rounds.

Leonard Pores III will face Indonesia’s Andika Fredikson “D’Golden Boy” Ha’e for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title, also scheduled for 10 rounds.

Meanwhile, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable rising prospect Datu Adam (7-0, 5 KOs) will take on Indonesia’s Oky Akbar (12-4, 5 KOs) for the vacant IBF Asia junior featherweight title in the curtain-raiser.

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