Dave Bautista, Fil-Am star plays Kratos in ‘God of War’

Photos from davebautista/Instagram, Wikipedia

LOS ANGELES — Filipino American actor Dave Bautista is officially stepping into the role of Kratos in Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise “God of War.”

Bautista has been tapped to lead the series after previously being in talks for the role, according to a report published Thursday by Variety.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Dune” star replaces Ryan Hurst, who had been announced as Kratos in January but suffered a torn bicep while filming.

The injury required surgery and would have pushed the resumption of production into 2027, the entertainment publication reported.

Amazon and Sony, which are co-producing the series, have decided to recast the role.

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Production initially began in Vancouver in February and is expected to resume in the coming weeks with Bautista in the lead role, according to the report.

Bautista, a former professional wrestler who transitioned to a successful Hollywood career, is known for physically demanding roles, including Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and Glossu Rabban in the “Dune” franchise.

Proud of his Filipino roots

The Washington, D.C.-born actor has long spoken proudly about his Filipino heritage. Bautista was born to a Filipino father and a mother of Greek descent.

His connection to the Philippines is also reflected in his tattoos. Bautista has the Philippine and Greek flags on his left arm, along with the three stars and sun from the Philippine flag.

He previously said that a 2006 WWE trip to the Philippines strengthened his connection to his Filipino roots after experiencing the warm reception he received from Filipino fans.

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“I was always really just taught to be proud of my heritage,” Bautista said in a GQ interview, adding that he has remained proud of his roots and displays them through his tattoos.

Bautista’s casting puts the Filipino American star at the center of one of Prime Video’s major video game adaptations.

Kratos, the central character of the “God of War” franchise, is a formidable warrior known for his muscular physique and battles against gods and mythological creatures.