Bogo City cordons off ‘sinkhole’, residents urged to keep distance

Authorities from the City Government of Bogo conducted an initial inspection of a reported sinkhole in Purok Indilicio, Barangay Guadalupe, Bogo City, which was initially estimated to span around 15 meters. | Photo courtesy of the City Government of Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A reported sinkhole in Bogo City, Cebu, has been placed under tight monitoring after authorities assessed it and estimated its extent at around 15 meters.

The City Government of Bogo said its City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) immediately responded to the report in Purok Indilicio to conduct an initial assessment, monitor the area, and implement precautionary safety measures.

READ: Sinkholes in Cebu: What are they and why do they appear

Sinkhole area cordoned off

As an immediate precaution, authorities in Bogo cordoned off the area using caution tape and urged residents to maintain a distance of at least 20 meters from the opening.

The public was also prohibited from entering the cordoned area or engaging in activities near the opening.

Authorities likewise warned against throwing garbage, soil, rocks, or other debris into the opening to prevent possible contamination or obstruction.

The LGU has coordinated with Barangay Guadalupe, where tanods will take turns guarding the area.

Residents in the vicinity have also been briefed to immediately report any changes they observe.

Three households are located near the opening, with one of them currently occupied, according to the city government.

Although the households are outside the 20-meter setback, the LGU has encouraged the occupied household to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

READ: San Remigio sinkholes: Over 100 found, many still undiscovered

MGB to assess sinkhole

The city government stressed that the initial observation is not yet a final geological determination.

The actual cause, depth, underground extent, and condition of the surrounding ground still need to be assessed by geologists.

The LGU has already coordinated with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), whose technical team is expected to visit the site on Saturday, August 22, for a more detailed geological assessment and to provide technical recommendations.

According to geological information cited by the city government, sinkholes can occur in areas with limestone or other carbonate rocks, where groundwater can gradually dissolve rock beneath the surface, forming underground cavities.

If support beneath the ground surface is reduced, this can result in ground subsidence or collapse.

However, authorities have not established that this process caused the reported opening in Barangay Guadalupe.

READ: DENR-7 warns of ground collapse in northern Cebu towns

Residents urged to stay away

While awaiting the MGB assessment, the city government said it will continue monitoring and controlling access to the area through the CDRRMO.

Residents and the public were urged not to approach or enter the cordoned area and not to remove or move the caution tape and other safety barriers.

The LGU also appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official advisories from the city government and concerned government agencies for updates on the reported ground opening.

READ: DENR sends geologists to Cebu to study flood, sinkhole risks

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