Oratio imperata for the protection of our schools and children

CDN Digital graphics | Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the wake of violence reported in and around schools in the Philippines, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy has released the text of an oratio imperata or mandatory prayer for the safety of schools and children.

An oratio imperata is normally offered in all churches of the diocese just before a celebration of Holy Mass or before the final blessing. Archbishop Uy’s social media post indicates that this particular prayer is to be offered from Aug. 21 to 31, 2026.

Find the full text of the prayer below:

Oratio imperata for the safety of schools and our children

Almighty and loving Father, You are our refuge and strength, our help in times of fear and distress.

We come before You with troubled hearts because of the violence and shootings that have brought fear to our schools, families, and communities.

Lord, protect our children and young people.

Keep them safe wherever they study, play, and gather. Grant wisdom and vigilance to parents, teachers, school personnel, and all entrusted with their care.

Comfort those who have been wounded and traumatized, and console families and communities living in grief and fear.

Touch those who carry anger, hatred, loneliness, or thoughts of harming themselves or others.

Send them people who will listen and help, and lead them toward healing, peace, and hope.

Grant wisdom and courage to our government officials, law-enforcement agencies, school authorities, and Church leaders.

Help us recognize warning signs, address the causes of violence, protect the vulnerable, and never remain indifferent.

Make our homes places of love and prayer, our schools places of safety and formation, and our communities places where every life is valued and protected.

We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, watch over us.

Señor Santo Niño, protect the children of Cebu and keep them close to Your loving heart. Amen.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP