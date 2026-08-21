Unstoppable at 10: SWU PHINMA unites 13,000 Cobras at Mundo Granate 2026

Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA officially kicked off the new academic year with an explosion of music, talent, and campus pride, bringing together 13,000 spectators on August 15, 2026, for the 10th anniversary celebration of its signature welcoming tradition, Mundo Granate.

Our theme this year is Unstoppable, because we have this undeniable belief that our students can dream bigger and create a positive impact on the community, believing that becoming the best means becoming the best for others. Kim Mark F. Biason Assistant COO of Southwestern University PHINMA

Recognized as the biggest school year opening celebration across Visayas and Mindanao, this milestone event coincided with SWU PHINMA celebrating a total student body of 20,000, fortifying its reputation as the largest allied health university in the region.

Chief Operating Officer, SWU PHINMA, Cheryl Jane P. Chan shared in an interview, “This year’s Mundo Granate is a historic milestone for all of us as we celebrate its 10th anniversary; with SWU PHINMA now standing proud as the home to around 20,000 Cobras. That’s 20,000 unique stories, dreams, and lives we are dedicated to making better. ”

“Our theme this year is Unstoppable, because we have this undeniable belief that our students can dream bigger and create a positive impact on the community, believing that becoming the best means becoming the best for others” — Assistant COO Kim Mark F. Biason.

A grand welcome for Cobra-freshmen

Beyond the electric concert sets, Mundo Granate plays a vital role in integrating students into the university family. With roughly 45% of SWU PHINMA’s student body coming from outside Cebu, spanning all major provinces in the country, as well as from top feeder countries from Asia, Africa, North America, Europe and Australia, the celebration serves as a welcoming venue to help non-local students feel at home.

Photo courtesy of Southwestern University PHINMA

Exclusive to current students and incoming scholars, the 10th anniversary of Mundo Granate set a powerful tone for the year ahead, inspiring the Cobra community to embrace high standards, aim higher, and stop at nothing to become the best versions of themselves.

HK scholarship launch

More than 6,000 Grade 12 students from across the country took their first step toward securing a college scholarship as SWU PHINMA officially launched the first batch of its Hawak Kamay Scholarship Examination for School Year 2027–2028 hours before the start of the grand celebration.

Held at the University Coliseum, students and their guardians traveled from different parts of Cebu and neighboring provinces, to take the exam and then join the big event.

Photo courtesy of Southwestern University PHINMA

Dr. Wilfe T. Besin, Marketing Director of SWU PHINMA shared, “This gives our scholarship applicants an early glimpse into the vibrant campus life that awaits them as future college students. I hope they made new connections today and truly felt at home with their #MaroonSchool family.”

Photo courtesy of Southwestern University PHINMA

For students from other parts of the Philippines, more Hawak Kamay Scholarship Examination schedules will be announced soon. Follow Southwestern University PHINMA’s official social media pages, @swuphinma, for updates on the upcoming examination schedules and locations.

Homegrown talent inspires National dreams

Built around the theme “Unstoppable,” the landmark celebration transformed the campus ballpark into a vibrant arena of student life. To demonstrate to students that national success can start right at home, the event featured premier Cebuano hitmakers mrld, John Roa (JRoa), and Cliff, alongside show-stopping routines by SWU’s own Maroon Dance Crew, HK Scholars, Forward Crew and a pool of topnotch student-performers.

Photo courtesy of Southwestern University PHINMA

“Our theme this year is Unstoppable, because we have this undeniable belief that our students can dream bigger and create a positive impact on the community, believing that becoming the best means becoming the best for others, ” Assistant COO Kim Mark F. Biason said.

For inquiries or to learn more about the support and opportunities available to students, please contact marketing.swu@phinmaed.com or call 0917 810 2300.