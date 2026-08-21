Almost 200 Cebu coaches join CPSC-CCSC coaching seminar

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas’ Sandy Arespacochaga (left) and Popoy Navarro (right) face coaches during the program proper of the joint coaching seminar hosted by the sports commissions of the city and province of Cebu. | Cebu City Sports Commission photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 200 basketball coaches, including those from the Camotes and Bantayan islands and several established coaches from Cebu City, took part in a daylong basketball coaching seminar Friday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) jointly organized the program.

The seminar was led by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Batang Gilas Women’s Youth head coach and TNT Tropang Giga assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, together with CCSC and CPSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, at the CCSC Ballroom Dance Hall.

Also in attendance was SBP Zone 8 regional director Popoy Navarro.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Dejaño expressed his satisfaction with the strong turnout and enthusiasm of the participating coaches, many of whom traveled from far-flung towns and cities in Cebu Province, including the islands of Camotes and Bantayan.

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“Daghan ta og turnout, almost 200 coaches kay bisan gud ang mga taga-isla nga coaches, even from Camotes and as far as Bantayan Island, nanganhi gyud para mo-attend ug makat-on. Nalipay ko kay daghan pud mga established coaches diri sa City ang niapil. This is a shared collaboration between the city and province and the SBP, so daghan gyud sila og makat-unan,” said Dejaño.

(We had a high turnout of almost 200 coaches, including those from Camotes and Bantayan islands. They came to attend and learn. I am glad because many established coaches in the city also participated… they learned a lot.)

Governor’s Cup preparation

The seminar also forms part of CPSC’s preparations for the Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-18 basketball tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26.

More than 49 component cities and municipalities in Cebu Province have so far confirmed their participation in the Governor’s Cup, with the final number of participating teams still to be determined.

Dejano said the seminar produced a positive outcome, particularly because of Arespacochaga’s interactive approach in sharing his knowledge and experience with the coaches.

“Nindot ang outcome sa atong coaching seminar because Coach Sandy (Arespacochaga) was very interactive with the coaches. He wants the coaches to ask him questions and vice versa, while providing them essential knowledge in coaching. Amo pud gidala diri ang Abellana National School girls team para mao iyahang gamiton sa drills,” Dejano said.

READ: Governor’s Cup set for 3-month run, eyes province-wide participation

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