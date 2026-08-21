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Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Agusan del Norte

CDN Digital August 21,2026 - 05:46 PM
An M5.1. earthquake struck Agusan del Norte on Friday afternoon, August 21.
An M5.1. earthquake struck Agusan del Norte on Friday afternoon, August 21. | Photo from Philvolcs-DOST

Cebu City, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck west of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, at 5:12 p.m. on Friday, August 21, state seismologists reported.

READ: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks southern Mindanao

It was located at 09.37°N, 125.45°E – 007 km N 67° west of Jabonga and had a depth of 10 kilometers, with instrumental intensities felt in the following areas:

  • City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte (II)
  • Cagayan de Oro, Balingasag, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; and San Francisco, Southern Leyte (I)

READ: 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru

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TAGS: Agusan del Norte, earthquake
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