Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Agusan del Norte
CDN Digital August 21,2026 - 05:46 PM
Cebu City, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck west of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, at 5:12 p.m. on Friday, August 21, state seismologists reported.
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It was located at 09.37°N, 125.45°E – 007 km N 67° west of Jabonga and had a depth of 10 kilometers, with instrumental intensities felt in the following areas:
- City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte (II)
- Cagayan de Oro, Balingasag, and Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; and San Francisco, Southern Leyte (I)
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