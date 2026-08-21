Cebu City Niños’ swim tryouts for Batang Pinoy is Cebu Race Pace

Swimmers dive into the pool at the 3rd Cebu Race Pace swimming meet. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) has tapped the ongoing 3rd Cebu Race Pace Swim Meet as its official qualifying event for swimmers hoping to represent Team Cebu City Niños at the Batang Pinoy National Finals in Bacolod City this December.

CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño addressed the participants Friday, Aug. 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) swimming pool, where around 500 swimmers from across the Visayas and Mindanao gathered for the three-day competition.

The meet attracted swimming teams from Bohol, Bacolod, Iloilo, Iligan and Cagayan de Oro, among other areas, providing Cebu City swimmers with a highly competitive environment as they vie for spots on the city’s Batang Pinoy delegation.

For Dejano, combining the official tryouts with an existing major swimming competition is a practical move that allows the CCSC to maximize its resources while giving local swimmers a tougher test.

“We collaborated with the swimming competition as an avenue for our official tryouts for Cebu City’s swimming team for Batang Pinoy. This way, we can save money instead of spending in making our own tryouts,” Dejano said.

He added that the level of competition in the Cebu Race Pace meet would push Cebu City swimmers to perform at their best, especially with several out-of-town teams also expected to compete in the Batang Pinoy National Finals.

“At least this is a very good competition that also serves as our tryouts. They will be tested to their core since many of the out-of-towners are probably the same swimmers who will compete in Batang Pinoy,” Dejano said.

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No guarantee

However, Dejaño stressed that winning a gold medal at the Cebu Race Pace meet does not automatically guarantee a place on Team Cebu City Niños.

The CCSC has established qualifying standards based on national-level swimming meet times and Batang Pinoy qualifying marks. Swimmers must meet the required standards to earn consideration for the Cebu City team.

“I already announced that even if they win gold medals, they do not automatically qualify for Cebu City. We have set qualifying times that they must beat. These qualifying times are the national-level top five and the Batang Pinoy top five. They must at least beat the top five qualifying time for them to be selected by Cebu City,” Dejaño said.

With the Cebu Race Pace meet serving a dual purpose, Cebu City hopes to identify its strongest young swimmers while exposing them to the level of competition they can expect at the national stage.

The Batang Pinoy National Finals are scheduled for December in Bacolod City, where the selected Cebu City Niños swimmers will represent the city against the country’s top young athletes.

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