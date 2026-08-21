JRU continues off-season campaign with inaugural PPBC

Lawrence Mangubat. | FilOil EcoOil Sports photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jose Rizal University may have ended its latest preseason campaign with a narrow loss to San Beda University, but the Heavy Bombers enter another tournament with plenty of momentum behind them.

Fresh from winning the 2026 Cebu City Collegiate Invitational earlier this month, JRU is now shifting its focus to the inaugural Philippine Premier Basketball Championship (PPBC), where it headlines the six-team 25U Division along with University of the East, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, St. Clare College, San Pablo Colleges, and Our Lady of Fatima University.

The Heavy Bombers are considered the early favorites, with Cebuano scoring machine Lawrence Mangubat along with teammates and Cebu City Invitationals “Most Valuable Player” Chris Hubilla and Sean Salvador leading a formidable lineup that will be tested by Chris Gavina’s UE Red Warriors and Ralph Gabat’s San Sebastian Golden Stags.

JRU is coming off a dominant run in Cebu, where it went unbeaten in five games and capped its campaign with an 84-65 victory over the University of Cebu Webmasters in the championship game on August 11.

READ: Almost 200 Cebu coaches join CPSC-CCSC coaching seminar

Preseason win

The Cebu triumph came just weeks after the Heavy Bombers won the 19th FilOil Preseason Cup, giving the team a strong winning foundation heading into its collegiate season.

Although JRU settled for fourth place in its most recent tournament, the National Student Athletes Championship (NSAC) World Invitational, after falling to San Beda in the battle for third, the result did little to erase the Heavy Bombers’ strong preseason showing.

San Beda’s Aldous Torculas led all scorers for the Red Lions with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Jimmy Reyes added 12 points, four assists and two rebounds. JRU was paced by Sanlea Peñaverde with 18 points and five rebounds.

The loss also served as a reminder of the competitiveness JRU can expect when the collegiate season begins. San Beda had previously lost to the Heavy Bombers in the Finals of the FilOil Preseason Cup.

For JRU, however, the bigger picture remains encouraging.

READ: Governor’s Cup opening set at Mandaue City Sports Complex

Mangubat factor

Mangubat’s inclusion in the tournament’s Mythical Five further highlighted his impact during the preseason.

The Liloan town guard was selected alongside Tres Tinkle of Fighting Eagles Nagoya, Collins Akowe of the UST Growling Tigers, Jeremiah Williams of Tenri University and Justin Miles Hawkins of the NFU Tigers during the NSAC World Invitational.

Mangubat’s recognition adds another layer to JRU’s growing confidence as the Heavy Bombers begin another campaign, with the Cebuano expected to play a key role in the team’s bid for another strong season.

The same cast will also see action in the PPBC 19U Division, which will feature a single round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing outright to the championship game.

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