Jeo Santisima aims to keep family winning run going

Jeo Santisima. | ZIP Sanman Boxing Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the eldest of the Santisima brothers, Jeo Santisima knows he has a family winning tradition to uphold when he returns to the ring on Sunday.

The former world title challenger headlines the “Sanman 103” boxing card against Alvin Lagumbay in a six-round bout at Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel here, hoping to end a two-fight skid and follow the winning footsteps of his younger brothers.

Alex Santisima recently produced one of the biggest wins of his career in Japan, stunning former world champion Yukinori Oguni in a major upset.

Gabriel Santisima has also been making noise, scoring victories over Marsolo Pandian and Japan’s Subaru Murata.

Now, it is Jeo’s turn to keep the family momentum rolling.

READ: Alex Santisima stuns former world champ Oguni in massive Tokyo upset

The 30-year-old pride of Aroroy, Masbate who is based in Cebu under ZIP Sanman Boxing Team has lost his last two fights, dropping unanimous decisions to Angelo Peña in Switzerland last year and Mikhail Grigoryan this year.

Jeo, however, has been through much bigger fights before.

He was once considered among the Philippines’ top young boxing prospects and earned a world title shot in 2020 against then-WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. The Mexican stopped him in the 11th round in the United States.

Rebuilding, one win at a time

Jeo enters Sunday’s fight with a 26-10 record, including 22 knockouts, and is looking to rebuild his career one victory at a time.

Standing in his way is Lagumbay, a seasoned former regional champion who has fought opponents from different parts of the world.

Lagumbay owns a win over former world title challenger Keita Obara and has also faced the likes of Criztian Pitt Laurente, Jerald Into and Andy Hiraoka.

Like Jeo, Lagumbay is desperate to get back into the win column. He has lost his last eight fights and brings a 14-14-1 record with 12 knockouts into the bout.

While Jeo is coming off consecutive defeats, the opportunity to bounce back comes at an interesting time for the Santisima family.

With Alex coming off a stunning upset and Gabriel also riding victories, the eldest Santisima brother now has the chance to make it three winning stories for the family.

READ: Chao Sy announces ‘Fist of Fury 13’ boxing card in Mandaue on Aug. 22

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