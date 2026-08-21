Lapu-Lapu power lines in Mandaue: Displaced Tabok residents to get cash

CAPACITY. A sub-station of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in this undated photo. | PNA photo by Avito Dalan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is moving forward with the construction of transmission facilities in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City following an agreement with residents whose properties are affected by the project.

Ramelito Inopiquez, executive assistant of the Mandaue City Housing, Urban and Development Office (Hudo), said around 19 households in Tabok agreed to receive financial assistance for portions of their homes that will be affected by the project.

The assistance includes a disturbance fee of more than ₱31,000 per structure, as well as payment for housing materials that may be damaged or affected by the clearing.

Inopiquez said the amount was based on the size of the structures and current prices of construction materials, with estimates prepared by NGCP engineers.

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Reliable of power in Mactan

Michael Ortega Ligalig, NGCP government relations and regional affairs lead specialist for the Cebu-Bohol area, said the project is intended to strengthen the reliability of the power supply to Mactan Island.

The Cebu-Lapu-Lapu Interconnection Project involves a 230-kilovolt transmission line, including a submarine cable from Mandaue to Lapu-Lapu City and an overhead transmission line traversing portions of Mandaue, including Barangay Tabok.

Ligalig said the project will provide another source of power to Mactan Island, which currently receives power through an underground cable.

“With the Cebu-Lapu-Lapu Interconnection Project… makaseguro ta nga aduna nay reliable power supply kung naay something mahitabo sa underground cable nato, dunay another source of power pa,” Ligalig said.

(We can ensure reliable power supply if something happens to the underground cable; there will be another power source.)

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He said several towers for the overhead transmission line have already been constructed, while some remaining towers, including those in Tabok, are still to be completed.

Once the towers are completed, NGCP will proceed with stringing, or the installation of the transmission wires, before the project can be energized.

Resistance from residents

The agreement with the affected Tabok residents will enable NGCP to continue clearing and construction activities in the area as the project progresses.

Kim Tabanas, one of the affected residents, said families initially had concerns about the project because they had lived in the area for many years. However, she said residents eventually recognized the importance of the transmission line and agreed to the settlement after their homes and affected materials were re-evaluated.

“Gi-fight sa mga tawo kay dugay na nagpuyo dinha in the long run nakadaog man sila [NGCP] sa kaso unya na-understand sad namo ang importansiya [project],” said Tabanas.

(The people resisted. They have lived there for long but the NGCP won in court and we also understand the project’s importance.)

Tabanas also thanked Hudo for assisting the residents throughout the discussions and for ensuring that the disturbance fee was included in the assistance they would receive.

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