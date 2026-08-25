Dalaguete shooting: Man shot, wounded, cops looking for shooter, cohorts

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man who argued with three men was shot and wounded as he was walking away from them.

According to initial police investigation, one of the three men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back on Monday afternoon in Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

The victim was hit in the back, with the bullet exiting in his stomach.

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Another bullet grazed his ankle.

After seeing the victim fall, the shooter and his two cohorts fled.

As of this posting on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, Dalaguete police have identified the 3 suspects and were conducting a hot-pursuit operation against them.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was being treated for his gunshot wounds.

A witness told CDN Digital, that he saw the 4 men argue and did not mind them because he thought that it was not his business and he believed that this was just a row between friends.

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But a few minutes later, he heard a gunshot and more gunshots.

“Kulbaan kaayu ko Ma’am uy ilabi na pagbuto na sa pusil kay basin maapil ko. Gatuo ra man gud ko nga naglalis-lalis ra sila isip managhigalaay. Unya taod-taod maam murag lain naman maong nitapig jud ko og maayo,” he said.

(I was so scared, especially when I heard gunshots because I might get shot too. I believed that it was just an argument between friends. But later, the situation got worse, and so I really took cover.)

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