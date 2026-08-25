Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

The Banilad-Talamban (Bantal) corridor in Cebu City | UP Cebu Intern Jeremy Mel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local councilors here questioned the rollout of the Oplan BanTal (Banilad-Talamban): Discipline Zone after motorcycle groups and a barangay captain told the council on Tuesday that key stakeholders had not been adequately consulted before full enforcement began on August 5.

The concerns surfaced during an executive session called to clarify what transpired before the city implemented Oplan BanTal along the Banilad-Talamban corridor, particularly the motorcycle lane rules and restrictions imposed on two-wheel vehicles.

Barangay Banilad Captain Lea Japson said she learned about the discipline zone only after seeing a tarpaulin announcing its implementation.

“Walay consultation from the barangay,” Japson told the council. (There was no consultation with the barangay.)

Japson said the city had separately invited her to a consultation on the proposed one-lane scheme along the Old Banilad road, but no similar consultation took place with her barangay before BanTal’s August 5 rollout.

She said barangays should play a role in traffic planning because local officials understand the conditions and concerns of their communities.

“Kay kami may taga-didto,” Japson said. (Because we are the ones from there.)

Motorcycle groups question Oplan Bantal consultation

Giovanni Lumayno, a coordinator of the Cebu City Habal-Habal Association, said motorcycle drivers felt sidelined by the implementation because they had not received sufficient notice or consultation about changes that directly affected their livelihood.

He urged the city to notify and consult motorcycle drivers before implementing traffic experiments or changes.

“Ang hangyo namo nga mga driver sa habal-habal, pahibalo-on unta mi, konsultahon,” Lumayno said. (What we are asking as habal-habal drivers is that we should be informed and consulted.)

Lumayno said the sudden implementation disrupted drivers’ income and confused commuters who depended on them.

Ariel Sarsaba of One Driver Solidarity Philippines Inc. likewise questioned why motorcycle representatives did not have a seat in the Traffic Management Council when Oplan BanTal specifically introduced rules affecting two-wheel vehicles.

He said the group attended a Traffic Management Council meeting on August 7 but found no motorcycle representative among the council members.

“Wala mi na-inform o walay consultation nga nahitabo,” Sarsaba said. (We were not informed, and there was no consultation.)

Sarsaba also challenged the city’s designation of a motorcycle lane, saying it remains shared with four-wheeled vehicles and public utility vehicles that stop to load and unload passengers.

He said the arrangement could continue to create bottlenecks, particularly when jeepneys stop along the road, and motorcycles cannot move freely through the designated lane.

READ: Oplan BanTal logs 2,082 citations: Loading, solid-line violations common

Sarsaba further questioned the enforcement of a scheme that city officials described as “experimental.”

“Kung kani siya experimental, why is it nga kami nga mga motorist i-penalize for the experiment that is not working yet?” he said. (If this is experimental, why are we motorists being penalized for an experiment that is not working yet?)

He clarified that by “penalized,” he meant motorists had been apprehended and issued tickets.

CCTO: Information drive preceded enforcement

Cebu City Transportation Office Assistant Head Kent Jongoy disputed the assertion that the city implemented BanTal without informing stakeholders.

Jongoy said the CCTO conducted a dry run from August 1 to 4 before full enforcement began on August 5. He also cited a letter inviting stakeholders to consultations and said copies were distributed to concerned offices and on the ground.

However, Jongoy acknowledged that some stakeholders may not have received the information.

“Perhaps, Mr. Chair, these letters did not reach them,” Jongoy said.

READ: BanTal traffic ‘has improved,’ says Archival chief of staff

He maintained that consultations had taken place and continued even after implementation as the city assessed and adjusted the scheme.

The exchange prompted Presiding Officer Sisinio Andales to seek clarification on whether the city had conducted proper consultation before implementation.

Jongoy said there had been consultations and information drives, although the extent to which these reached all affected motorcycle groups remained disputed.

Osmeña proposes private car restrictions

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who attended the session, said the city’s traffic problems require broader measures and a shift away from policies that prioritize private vehicles over public transportation.

Osmeña said the failure of the national government’s Bus Rapid Transit program contributed to the current congestion and urged the city to consider alternatives.

He floated a proposal to restrict private cars for 30 minutes during rush hour, allowing public utility vehicles to move more efficiently.

READ: Solon mulls ban on private vehicles along Edsa during rush hours

“Ang mga tag-iya sa auto, they can always wait 30 minutes,” Osmeña said. (Private car owners can always wait 30 minutes.)

He said the measure should not immediately take effect but should undergo public consultation.

Moreover, Osmeña proposed studying a traffic arrangement that would allow motorcycles to move ahead of cars at intersections during red lights. He said motorcycles occupy less road space and could help improve traffic flow if the city designed a system that safely gives them priority.

He stressed that the city should test different approaches rather than discriminate against motorcycle riders.

Oplan BanTal rollout drew complaints on first day

The August 5 full enforcement of Oplan BanTal immediately drew complaints from motorcycle riders and other motorists along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

The CCTO began issuing citations instead of reminders for violations involving improper loading and unloading, motorcycle lane rules, and jaywalking.

The operation also introduced a restriction preventing motorcycles from using the Banilad flyover, directing riders to pass below through the intersection.

READ: Oplan BanTal: Motorists frustrated on first day of full enforcement

Motorcycle riders previously complained that signs for the flyover restriction were difficult to notice and that the motorcycle lane remained difficult to navigate because four-wheeled vehicles could also use parts of the lane.

CCTO head Raquel Arce previously said the city allotted several days for information dissemination and a dry run before strict enforcement began.

She also said the discipline zone applies to all road users, including drivers, students, pedestrians, and commuters.

BanTal covers the Banilad-Talamban stretch up to the Gov. M. Cuenco flyover, also known as the Tesda flyover. The city planned the enforcement as a one-month operation, with possible adjustments or expansion depending on its impact on traffic discipline.

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