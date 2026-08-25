Nontshinga figures in car accident, escapes injury 

Sivenathi Nontshinga during his training in South Africa for his September 12 rematch against Suganob. | Photo from Sive Special One Nontshinga Facebook page.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With less than a month to go before his much-anticipated rematch and world title eliminator against PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, former two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga figured in a vehicular accident in Gauteng, South Africa.

The accident occurred Monday, August 24, while Nontshinga was on his way to the gym for training, according to multiple South African media reports.

Fightnews.com reported that Nontshinga’s father was driving the vehicle when a truck struck their car.

READ: Suganob-Nontshinga rematch set on Sept. 12 in Bohol

Fortunately, Nontshinga escaped the accident uninjured and was able to resume training shortly afterward.

The incident came just days after Nontshinga mourned the death of fellow South African and former world champion Zolani Tete, who was reportedly murdered at his home.

READ: IBF president Daryl Peoples to supervise Suganob-Nontshinga rematch

The accident briefly raised concerns among boxing fans, particularly those eagerly anticipating Nontshinga’s rematch with Suganob in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” on September 12 at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The rematch will serve as an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight world title eliminator, with the winner earning mandatory challenger status for IBF light flyweight world champion Thanongsak Simsri.

Nontshinga, who lost to Suganob in their first meeting, previously vowed to silence the Filipino in their rematch as he seeks to reclaim his place among the world’s elite and make another run at the world title.

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