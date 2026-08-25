‘Flood control epicenter’: Ombudsman eyes probe into Davao City projects

Facade of the Office of the Ombudsman —File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines —The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday revealed that the anti-graft body is probing to determine if there is corruption in flood control projects in Davao City, which was tagged as the “epicenter” of budget allocations in the past administration.

Ombudsman Crispin Remulla made this statement during the House committee on appropriations deliberating the Office of the Ombudsman’s P7 billion proposed budget.

Act Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio asked Remulla: “Is the Ombudsman doing anything to investigate flood control corruption issues during the previous administration?”

READ: 1 dead, 1,200 displaced as floods hit Davao City

“Yes, but it is not really easy,” Remulla responded. “The epicenter of flood control before the Marcos administration is Davao City.”

Remulla noted it’s hard to penetrate the “ecosystem of corruption” in the city.

“It’s hard to get information, so many people don’t want to talk, but we don’t stop,” he further said.

In response, Tinio said, “What was said is clear: Davao City is the epicenter of flood control corruption in the past administration.”

However, Remulla quickly clarified: “I will not make that conclusion immediately; we are studying this, because what’s important is we see the evidence on the ground.”

READ: Castro to Baste: Help flood-affected Davao constituents first

After the hearing, he clarified that he tagged Davao City as the “epicenter” because of the large amount of funds allocated to the city.

“[Epicenter] of flood control, because there was a big budget in the past in Davao City in flood control, that’s what I know,” Remulla said when asked what he exactly meant by “epicenter.”

Pressed once more if the “epicenter” does not refer to corruption per se, he said: “Well, we will check out the flood control there.” /mr

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