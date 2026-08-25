Moalboal to host Calderon Cup Chess tournament

| Stock photo CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Chess takes center stage in the Calderon Cup Developmental League as Moalboal hosts a two-day tournament on Aug. 29 and 30, bringing together some of Cebu’s top young and emerging players from the Seventh District.

The tournament, which is open exclusively to residents of the Seventh District, will feature three divisions: Under-12, Under-18 and Open.

“A lot of players in the Seventh District excel in chess, and we’ve had players compete at the national level,” said Congresswoman Patsy Calderon.

READ: Soco lauds strong unity in Cebu’s 7th District through Calderon Cup

“We hope this tournament will also give others a chance to hone their skills and prepare them for their respective District Meets,” she added.

The winner in the Under-12 champion will receive P1,500, while the 2nd runner-up gets P1,000 and the third placer P700. Players finishing fourth through 10th will each receive P500.

In the Under-18 division, the champion will take home P3,000, with the runner-up receiving P2,000 and the third placer P1,000. The fourth to 10th place finishers will each earn P700.

The Open Division carries the biggest prizes, with the champion receiving P5,000, followed by P3,000 for the runner-up and P2,000 for third place. Players finishing fourth through 10th will each pocket P1,000.

The chess tournament is the latest sporting event staged under the Calderon Cup banner, which was launched with volleyball and basketball competitions designed to promote grassroots sports development in the district.

The initiative recently expanded to volleyball, with Calderon partnering with Alcantara Mayor Fritz Lastimoso for the two-day Calderon Cup-Alcantara Fiesta League for the girls’ Under-21 division last week.

With chess now joining the lineup, the Calderon Cup continues to provide young athletes and players in the Seventh District with opportunities to compete, develop their skills and gain valuable tournament experience.

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