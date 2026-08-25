August 2026 Medtech exam results: Two Cebu grads among topnotchers

Cebu City, Philippines–Two graduates from Cebu universities emerged topnotchers in the August 2026 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination (MTLE).

Jairoz Kent Bazar Soria of the Southwestern University (SWU) landed in the no. 7 spot with a rating of 91.70 percent.

Danna Paola Delalamon Sayson of Velez College, meanwhile, placed eighth with a 91.60-percent rating.

READ: Occupational therapy board exam: Cebu pair among topnotchers

Top placer for the exams was Marti Angela Janagap Policarpio of the University of San Agustin, who had a rating of 92.90 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that 4,204out of 5,634passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination held inNCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Starting September 15, 2026, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line, PRC said.

Complete list of Medtech exam passers

Check out the list of passers here.

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