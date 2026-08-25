Wage hike vs. upskilling: Cebu BPO workers, management clash over pay

Progressive groups hold a picket rally in Cebu City on Monday, August 24, ahead of the Central Visayas wage board’s public hearing on setting minimum wages for private sector and domestic workers. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A wage dispute surfaced within Cebu’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector as workers pressed for higher pay while industry representatives warned that a steep increase could undermine the sector’s competitiveness.

The opposing positions emerged during the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board 7’s public hearing on Monday, August 24. In it, the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu renewed its call for a ₱1,200 daily minimum wage.

BIEN-Cebu’s proposal would raise the daily minimum wage by ₱700 in Class B areas from the current ₱500 rate, and by ₱660 in Class A areas from ₱540.

READ: Central Visayas wage hike decision eyed in September as hearings begin

The workers’ group said that higher wages are necessary as inflation continues to erode purchasing power. They pointed out that the IT-BPM industry has sustained revenues and productivity gains.

BPO group backs skills-based pay

“A substantial wage increase is not only urgently needed—it is possible. Workers continue to create greater wealth through their labor and increasing productivity. The IT-BPM industry alone continues to reap billions of dollars in revenues from the labor of its employees.”

“Yet workers are left struggling with wages that cannot keep pace with the rising cost of basic necessities,” said Kyle Enero, president of BIEN-Cebu.

The management side, however, opposed the proposed ₱1,200 wage. It argued that Cebu’s IT-BPM industry should prioritize workforce development and compensation tied to skills and productivity.

READ: Piston Cebu joins push for P1,200 minimum wage as fuel prices rise

Cebu IT/BPM Organization (CIB.O) Executive Director Salvador “Buddy” Villasis said that a large mandatory wage increase would be difficult for companies to absorb amid rising operating expenses and international competition.

Cebu BPO workers face competition

“If we talk about a huge wage increase of ₱1,200 per day, it’s totally impossible. Manirado ang mga kompanya (Companies will close),” Villasis said.

The Cebu IT-BPM industry employs about 250,000 full-time equivalent workers, Villasis said, making its competitiveness crucial to the local economy.

He said that operating costs in the Philippines are already estimated to be 25 to 30 percent higher than in India. Cebu faces competition from emerging IT-BPM destinations in Africa and Eastern Europe.

READ: Cebu labor groups say RTWPB-7 ‘lacks urgency on ₱1,200 wage increase’

“We have a lot of competition. Apart from India, we’re looking at Africa and Eastern Europe,” Villasis said. European investors have also raised concerns about the cost of operating in Cebu, he added.

Government support through skills programs

“Their complaint is: costs are very high in the Philippines, or in Cebu in general. What more if we ask for a ₱1,200 daily wage increase?” he added.

Villasis warned that the sector could face serious consequences within the next five years if Cebu fails to address its competitiveness challenges.

“The first industry that will close within the next five years if we will not do something is the IT-BPM industry,” he said.

READ: Wage hike call review follows nixed ₱5,000 aid plea

He also called for stronger government support for skills development. Programs such as those offered through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) remain insufficient compared with initiatives in other Asia-Pacific economies.

Instead of a uniform wage increase, Villasis said, employers favor a system where compensation increases correspond to workers’ skills, productivity, and contributions.

BIEN rejects upskilling condition

BIEN-Cebu, however, rejected the argument that higher pay should depend on further upskilling. It believes that workers already possess the skills and experience that justify better compensation.

Enero described CIB.O’s opposition as “an insult to thousands of BPO workers” whose work keeps the sector profitable.

“No workers, no profits. It is as simple as that. To question what workers contribute to the industry while companies continue to profit from our labor exposes just how detached industry leaders have become from the realities inside BPO workplaces,” Enero said in a statement.

READ: Proposed P200 wage hike: MSMEs concerned, fear shutdowns

Wage hike to match more complex work

BIEN-Cebu said that BPO employees already undergo regular training. They must adapt to changing technologies, processes, accounts, and job demands as part of their work.

The group said that workers are also expected to manage more complex workloads, meet higher performance standards, and assume responsibilities beyond their initial roles without receiving proportional increases in pay.

BIEN-Cebu further pointed to the industry’s financial performance as evidence of the value generated by its workforce. Philippine IT-BPM revenues reached about US$40 billion in 2025.

The group said that the wage debate should therefore focus on how the wealth generated by workers is divided between employees and business owners.

Central Visayas wage board

BIEN-Cebu also reiterated its separate demand for a ₱36,000 monthly entry-level salary for BPO workers, which it said would help narrow the gap between wages and the cost of a decent standard of living.

“We are expected to show endless empathy toward customers and clients, yet the same empathy is nowhere to be found when workers demand wages that allow us to live with dignity. The irony cannot be more glaring,” Enero said.

The Central Visayas wage board is expected to determine any wage adjustment by the third week of September after considering economic indicators and positions raised by stakeholders.

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