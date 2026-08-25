Man nabbed after fleeing with impounded motorcycle from Naga checkpoint

Contributed photo

Cebu City, Philippines — A 40-year-old man was arrested during a joint police follow-up operation late Monday evening, August 24, after he allegedly snatched back his impounded motorcycle from a police checkpoint in Naga, Cebu, and sped off.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mike, a resident of Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City.

According to a report from the City of Naga Police Station, duty officers were conducting a routine checkpoint along the National Highway in Barangay Inoburan on Monday afternoon when they flagged down Mike, who was riding a Honda XRM motorcycle, for verification.

Expired motorcycle registration

Upon inspection, police discovered that the vehicle’s registration was expired.

Officers issued Alindajao a citation ticket and took the motorcycle into temporary custody for safekeeping.

However, just minutes after the citation was issued, Mike reportedly grabbed the motorcycle without permission from the officers on duty and fled the scene.

READ: Man lands in jail after evading police checkpoint in Naga City, Cebu

Contributed photo

From Naga to Talisay

The incident prompted an immediate Cebu-wide police operation, leading to Mike’s arrest at his home in Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, around 10:00 p.m. that same night.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and brought both the vehicle and the suspect to the City of Naga Police Station for proper disposition.

Mike faces criminal charges for violating Section 56 of Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority).

READ: 2 rookie cops injured after drunk driver rams Bukidnon checkpoint

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP