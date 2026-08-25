Man nabbed after fleeing with impounded motorcycle from Naga checkpoint
Cebu City, Philippines — A 40-year-old man was arrested during a joint police follow-up operation late Monday evening, August 24, after he allegedly snatched back his impounded motorcycle from a police checkpoint in Naga, Cebu, and sped off.
Authorities identified the suspect as Mike, a resident of Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City.
According to a report from the City of Naga Police Station, duty officers were conducting a routine checkpoint along the National Highway in Barangay Inoburan on Monday afternoon when they flagged down Mike, who was riding a Honda XRM motorcycle, for verification.
Expired motorcycle registration
Upon inspection, police discovered that the vehicle’s registration was expired.
Officers issued Alindajao a citation ticket and took the motorcycle into temporary custody for safekeeping.
However, just minutes after the citation was issued, Mike reportedly grabbed the motorcycle without permission from the officers on duty and fled the scene.
READ: Man lands in jail after evading police checkpoint in Naga City, Cebu
From Naga to Talisay
The incident prompted an immediate Cebu-wide police operation, leading to Mike’s arrest at his home in Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, around 10:00 p.m. that same night.
Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and brought both the vehicle and the suspect to the City of Naga Police Station for proper disposition.
Mike faces criminal charges for violating Section 56 of Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority).
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