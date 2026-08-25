August 31 holiday: What is National Heroes Day?

August 31, 2026, is a holiday in the Philippines that commemorates National Heroes Day.

National Heroes Day is a national regular holiday observed every last Monday of August.

National Heroes Day honors the sacrifices, courage, and contributions of Filipinos – both known and unknown – who fought and continue to fight for the country’s freedom, justice, and nationhood.

The observance traces its roots to Act No. 3827 of 1931, which originally declared the last Sunday of August as National Heroes Day. It was later moved to the last Monday of August under Republic Act No. 9492 in 2027.

Unlike Rizal Day or Bonifacio Day, National Heroes Day does not honor just one hero. Instead, it recognizes all Filipinos who contributed to the country’s struggle for freedom and nation-building, including unsung heroes.

The August 31 holiday is the second one observed in the Philippines this month. The other is Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21.

Proclamation No. 1006, series of 2025, lists Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21 as a special non-working day and National Heroes Day on August 31 as a regular holiday nationwide.

National Heroes Day: August 31 regular holiday pay

How much shall employees be paid on National Heroes Day?

Employees who do not work on the regular holiday must still receive 100 percent of their daily wage, provided they were present or on paid leave on the day immediately preceding the holiday (Basic wage x 100%).

Those who work on National Heroes Day must receive twice their basic daily wage for the first eight hours, equivalent to 200 percent of their basic wage (Basic wage x 200%).

For work beyond eight hours, employees must receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate based on the holiday rate (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x number of hours worked).

When the regular holiday falls on an employee’s rest day, work during the first eight hours must be paid at an additional 30 percent on top of the 200 percent holiday rate (Basic wage x 200% x 130%).

For work exceeding eight hours when the regular holiday also falls on an employee’s rest day, employees must receive an additional 30 percent overtime premium on the applicable holiday and rest-day rate (Hourly rate of the basic wage x 200% x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).